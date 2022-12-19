With under two weeks to go until the market springs in to action, there is still plenty of speculation about the future’s of a number of players within the Blues’ squad.

As the clock ticks towards January 1, we’ve taken a look at everything Cowley has told The News in recent weeks surrounding the upcoming transfer window.

Use of Joe Morrell World Cup windfall - November 21

‘We have done our calculations and the money depends on how far Wales progress in the competition, but it's a significant amount.

‘As a club we are making decisions about what we do with it, the owners have been unbelievably generous and any money we create – whether that be from Joe Morrell or this week in terms of football fortune – will go back into helping the club.

‘We know that, one way or another, money will come back into the club, whether that be to support the provisions to help the first-team, the Academy or the playing budget, time will tell.

‘The club will benefit, we know this is a significant amount of money for Joe and it’s great we’re getting some compensation because, let’s be honest, we have lost a player and it has been a difficult start to the season (for him) as a consequence.’

Everything Danny Cowley has said ahead of the January window.

Discussions with Kieron Freeman - November 24

‘We just have to wait and see really.

‘He is out of contract in the summer and he wants to play.

‘There was some good interest in him in the summer, but it wasn’t quite right for him.

‘We didn’t want to lose him, but at the same time if opportunities come, the player wants to go and they are not in the team then we will always be open-minded.

‘I think so (there will be discussions). We will see how the next few weeks unfold.’

Owen Dale recall possibility - November 24

‘I think these things are always possible.

‘We hope not because we’ve enjoyed Owen being with us, I know he has loved being here, he’s really enjoying living on the south coast.

‘He’s fallen in love with Fratton Park and certainly the supporters, there is a unique relationship isn’t there, they really love his industry and his tenacity.

‘We hope he won’t be recalled, we’ll have to wait and see – there’s a long way until January.

‘This is always the case with loans, there tends to be a window of opportunity for the parent club to be able to recall the player, often these recalls can be both ways.

‘It’s the downside of the loan market, but, ultimately, unless you have a big war chest and can sign all of your players, you have to use the loan market, like the majority of clubs in League One.

‘We are in really good communication with Blackpool, though, and I had a good conversation with them on Wednesday.’

Liam Vincent January loan - November 29

‘It’s good, he’s playing regularly, he’s getting some good game time.

‘It was just about him going out and playing regularly to build that physical robustness up, which he has done.

‘Now Liam is challenged to try to be the best player every week, which we think he should be at that level.

‘That is the aim between now and Christmas. If he does that then we will revisit the situation in January.

‘He’s on loan until then after the initial deal was extended, but he must do well enough to get a move further up – and for someone to want him.

‘It has been a good loan for Liam.’

Clark Robertson’s Derby link - December 8

‘I suppose people have put two and two together.

‘Clark has played for Paul Warne at Rotherham, although Clark left Rotherham while Paul Warne was still there.

‘I’m sure people are putting two and two together and it’s made five.’

Use of Joe Pigott - December 9

'I think Joe is a really good character.

'He's been great for this group and he'll rightly be frustrated at the lack of opportunities he's had.

‘But Colby and Dane have formed a good partnership, Colby has scored regularly and, probably, it's Colby or Joe rather than Colby and Joe

'Colby has performed really well, and sometimes, particularly for forward players, you can have a really good player that's in a queue behind a really good player and sometimes they just get in each other's way.’

Loan ambitions - December 10

‘We’d like to have our own players, of course.

‘In an ideal world you’d have a squad of 24 who are all contracted to Portsmouth, and have Portsmouth as their primary focus.

‘Is that realistic? Probably not in League One and I don’t know if it’s realistic in the Championship.

‘We don’t want to be so reliant on loans, but we understand the situation we’re in, where the club is at and what we’re trying to do.

‘The ambition is to do that (have your own players).

‘But one of the benefits of the loan system is you can sign players who weren’t available for you to sign permanently.

‘That’s whether because of a transfer fee or their salary.

‘You then pay a contribution to their salary.

‘When you do that you have to accept the club who are paying the rest of the fee want some of the terms on their side as well. That’s just fair, isn’t it.

‘We only pay a contribution to their wages, that’s the reality.

‘But we understand the loan system will be part of our strategy in the short and medium term.’

Potential exit for Ronan Curtis - December 12

‘There’s no change from the summer, really (on the club’s position over Curtis). We’re just open-minded, so we’ll see how that unfolds.

‘Ronan will always give his all in terms of his work ethic.

‘He’s a physical, robust player.

‘His number in terms of goals and assists have always been at the top of the league, certainly in his position.

‘But we also understand that no matter how important a player is to us, if a player is going to become out of contract then we are a business.

‘Our preference will be to not let an asset leave the club for free.’

Departures for additions - December 13

‘I don’t think you want to lose any of your players in January, if you can help it – certainly not the ones who have been key to the success up to today.

‘And our ambition, January, is to try to get better.

‘And the easiest way to get better is by keeping your best players and adding to the group.’

Dane Scarlett recall - December 14

‘He’s just a young player who is still trying to learn about himself, learn about his game and learn about his position and how to perform consistently week in, week out.

‘As I’ve said though on numerous occasions it’s a privilege to work with him every day.

‘It’s been pretty open (with Spurs). We speak daily if not weekly.

‘We’ve got clear lines of communication.

‘With 99 per cent of loan players there’s a recall. We understand why that is in place.

‘But there is no suggestion they are looking to call him back.’

Josh Oluwayemi’s future - December 14

‘My ambition for him would be to get him out on loan.

‘I know he could go and do really well at National League level or League Two level.

‘Josh just needs that opportunity to develop now, to do that he needs a run of games.

‘That would be brilliant for him.

‘So my ambition will be to take his option up now and find a suitable loan for him in January.

‘There would be some short-term loss for us because he’s a brilliant character to have around, but sometimes you have to do what’s right for a player.

‘We’ll look at it in January and try to make that call.’

Josh Griffiths staying - December 15

‘Yes (he thinks Griffiths will stay). We certainly hope he will be here.

‘We know he’s at top keeper and we’ve been pleased with him.

‘Someone like Josh Griffiths, if he’s able to fulfil his potential, which is huge, he’s going to be a future West Brom player and a huge asset to their organisation.

‘I think it’s been a really good loan for all parties.

‘Firstly, and most importantly, for the player and then for both clubs.

‘He’s been really consistent and we’ve been pleased with his form.’

Additional strikers - December 15

‘We’ve scored 84 goals this calendar year which I think is the third most in English football – and that’s a pretty good achievement.

‘I think Man City, who have played more games than us, and Sheffield Wednesday, who had some play-off games as well which we didn’t, are the only teams who have scored more than we have.

‘So in terms of goals per game, we’re right up there.

‘Saying that, you always want more goals and you naturally look to those areas.

‘In an ideal world, we’d like four forwards – we couldn’t quite get there in the summer window so if we could bring one more in in that area, that would be great.’

What is needed in January - December 16

‘We know exactly what we need and what we want.

‘But to get exactly what we need and what we want, there’s always going to be a need for probably one or two to go the other way because you always want to work with a balanced group and really competitive group.

‘In terms of the current players we have, we’re in quite a good position with them in terms of the contract situation.

‘There’s not too many going out of contract and the ones that are, the majority have club options, which no doubt we will take up.