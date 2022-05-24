Clark Robertson made 28 appearances in his maiden Pompey season, but finished the campaign strongly. Picture: Jason Brown

And he is convinced his body is up to the task of coping with three games in a week for Pompey.

The Blues skipper made 28 appearances and netted twice during his maiden Fratton Park season following a free transfer arrival from Rotherham.

However, a ‘freak’ tendon injury sustained in training sidelined him for four months.

Robertson did return to the side, though, finishing the campaign strongly to coincide with Pompey’s much-improved post-January form.

Crucially, by the season’s end, the Scot was able to play regularly in a congested fixture list, turning out three times a week.

And Robertson is relishing putting that into practice for the 2022-23 campaign.

He told The News: ‘The season was up and down for me. I thought I started it well, then had a bad injury and was out for a while, which was disappointing.

‘It was always going to take me time to get back to my best after a long lay-off and the (summer) break has probably come at the wrong time for me.

‘I feel in a confident place, am starting to show what I’m all about, and would rather keep playing as I’ve missed a large chunk of the season.

‘Importantly, I have proven I’m over the injury and can play three times a week. The last five or six games of the season were Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, so I had to get into that rhythm of playing those matches.

‘I’ve managed to come through that fine, didn’t miss training and felt really strong.

‘At my previous club (Rotherham), I had three months out with my broken foot and, when I came back, probably played too many games in a short period of time.

‘It was too much, seven games in 21 days after injury, but at Pompey it has been sensible since returning from what was a freak injury.

‘I was initially playing Saturday-Saturday, missing games on Tuesday nights, building up form that, and feel stronger for it.

‘I’ve proven I can play three games a week, with my performances decent during that time. Now I want a good pre-season and to pick up where I left off.’

Pompey return to training on June 20, with their friendly programme kicking off against the Hawks (Saturday, July 2) and then Gosport (Sunday, July 3).

Cowley’s men fly to Murcia, Spain, for a week-long training camp with a game pencilled in during their stay (Saturday, July 9).

Upon their return, so far organised are Gillingham (Saturday, July 16), Leyton Orient (Tuesday, July 19) and the Rocks (Wednesday, July 20).

Their friendly schedule will conclude at Fratton Park on Saturday, July 23, with opposition still to be confirmed.

Robertson added: ‘We finished the season well as a team, we grew in confidence, the togetherness and spirit built, so it’s important we come back raring to go again.

‘The league’s going to be just as strong, so we have to start the campaign well.’

