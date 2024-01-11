Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Macey will become Pompey's first signing of the January transfer window.

The goalkeeper is this afternoon having a medical ahead of joining the Blues until the end of the season to challenge Will Norris for the number one spot.

The towering keeper made a big impression at Fratton Park in the second half of last season after recruited to replace Josh Griffiths, following his recall by parent club West Brom.

Matt Macey is poised to join Pompey for a second time. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Arriving from Luton on loan, Macey would make a far more favourable impact than the player he replaced, featuring 21 times as Pompey finished eighth.

The Blues subsequently pursued the 29-year-old in the summer on a permanent basis, however Luton's promotion to the Premier League and the emergence of Norris as a target prompted a change of plan.

Instead Norris arrived on a free transfer from Burnley and has totalled 27 appearances so far during an eye-catching start to his Pompey career.

However, there have been concerns over Ryan Schofield as back up, culminating with his poor display against AFC Wimbledon in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last month.

That saw them turn their attention to Macey, who cancelled his Luton contract by mutual consent in September to find regular first-team football.

That hasn't materialised for the ex-Arsenal keeper, allowing Pompey to swoop in the week Josh Oluwayemi completed his move to FC Lahti on a free transfer.