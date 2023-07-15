Now the fit-again 22-year-old is gunning to return to those lofty heights and reclaim the Pompey right-back spot he was forced to relinquish.

An ongoing hernia issue sidelined Swanson from the end of January, keeping him out of action for the final 20 matches of the League One season and requiring surgery.

Nonetheless, the ex-Arsenal youngster was back in time for the start of pre-season, subsequently featuring in three of the Blues’ friendlies, including Saturday’s 1-0 win over the Hawks.

And the star of January’s FA Cup third-round clash at Spurs is eyeing making up for lost time after the agony of a breakthrough season halted in its prime.

Swanson told The News: ‘Last year was my first proper season in a professional league and I want to get back to those heights again.

‘It was frustrating, I was on a good run and enjoying my football. When that comes to a halt, it’s never nice for any footballer.

‘I had a problem with a hernia around December time, but we didn’t know what it was, so I came back and played until the end of January.

Zak Swanson is relishing the Pompey right-back sight after recovering from last season's frustrating injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s the sort of injury you can normally play through, but, when it gets to the point where it’s too sore, you need to have the operation.

‘We didn’t really know how bad it was, it was a matter of seeing how it went – and we tried it a few times – but it just wasn't there so surgery was the best option for me in the end.

‘By that stage I had played three games in a week under a new manager. You always want to impress when someone else comes in, but I could no longer play with it.

‘I thought I’d done well until my injury. I needed to improve on a lot of stuff, which is normal, but I enjoyed it.

‘Spurs was definitely a stand-out moment, although there were many good moments for me last season and I want to get back to that.

‘I’m now feeling good, I’ve had a good few weeks now, it has been hard but I’m fit and enjoying my football now I’m back.’

Swanson capitalised on Joe Rafferty’s injury problems to make 25 appearances and score twice in his maiden Pompey campaign.

Rafferty is presently sidelined by a tight calf and is expected to return to training from Monday.

And Swanson knows he has a fight to claim that right-back berth from the former Liverpool apprentice.

He added: ‘Raf’s a top player. You need competition, it brings out the best in us and we relish that opportunity.

‘He is older than me, has more experience than me, and I just want to do as well as I can this season.

