Pompey have given Koby Mottoh two weeks to win a professional deal.

Although the remaining 10 second-year scholars have been informed there’s no longer a place for them at Fratton Park.

In addition, third-year scholar Destiny Ojo is to also leave, taking the total of departures to 11.

The news will inevitably raise huge concerns over the direction of Pompey’s Academy, which has struggled to provide players for the first-team in recent years.

Koby Mottoh has been given the chance to win a Pompey deal, although 11 other Academy graduates are to leave. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The youngsters were told of their futures during a series of individual meetings held at the training ground on Monday, with Academy manager Greg Miller, Academy lead professional development phase coach Sam Hudson and John Mousinho in attendance.

Those leaving include four players with EFL Trophy experience for the Blues in Harvey Laidlaw, Mitch Aston, Sam Folarin and Brian Quarm.

Laidlaw was last year named Academy Player of the Season following an eye-catching campaign, including a first-team debut in October 2022 at the age of 16 years, eight months and 12 days.

Also departing are goalkeepers Bastian Smith and Malachi Osei-Owusu, skipper Jack Fox, Maxwell Hurst, Kevin Bosaka and Dan Murray.

The News understands the tough decisions have reached on the basis of the 11 not being seen as affecting the first-team over the next two or three years, particularly if Pompey are a Championship side.

The club also believe it will allow the promising youngsters the opportunity to pursue footballing ambition elsewhere, with the prospect of regular senior matches, with no under-21 set-up at Fratton Park.

Mottoh, though, has a chance - and must prove himself while training with the first-team over the next fortnight, starting this morning.

The club will then consider whether there is a pathway for him, which would involve being loaned out next season for his development.

The ex-Arsenal youngster has made five first-team appearances this season, all in cup competitions, including starts against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy and Peterborough in the Carabao Cup.

It is not without irony that Academy graduate Marlon Park is currently skippering a Pompey side closing in on a Championship return.

Although released by Steve Cotterill at the age of 20 following two first-team outings, he has carved out a fine career and now has the opportunity of achieving something special with his home-town club.

Matt Ritchie and Joel Ward, a year older than Pack, were both sold by Pompey for different reasons, and continue to feature in the Premier League for Newcastle and Crystal Palace respectively.