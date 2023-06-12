Despite reports of the Blues’ interest in the out-of-contract defender, The News understands the 23-year-old is not on their radar.

With Pompey open to offers for Denver Hume, they are keen to recruit another left-back this summer to provide competition for Connor Ogilvie.

However, Koiki does not fit the bill, despite having been a member of the Cobblers’ League Two promotion-winning side and now out of contract.

Incidentally, Pompey had tracked the former Bristol Rovers man in the January 2022 window, with Danny Cowley keen on recruiting an attacking left-back.

Ironically, he instead opted for Hume, paying £200,000 for his services – and it has subsequently been a forgettable 18 months for the ex-Sunderland man.

Yet with Cowley having departed as head coach, there is no longer any appetite from those currently overseeing recruitment to resurrect a former playing target.

Pompey are reportedly interesting in Northampton's Ali Koiki, but it is understand such links are well wide of the mark. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Instead sporting director Rich Hughes is searching elsewhere to strengthen that left-back position, having taken up the 12-month option of Ogilvie’s contract at the season’s end.

Ogilvie started 22 of John Mousinho’s 23 matches in charge last season, his sole absence being April’s goalless draw with Morecambe when injured.

The ex-Spurs man’s consistent form has effectively made Hume surplus to requirements, although Pompey will want a fee to offload him this summer.

In the meantime, they are seeking left-back reinforcements, with Hughes gunning to bring in up to 10 fresh faces once the transfer window opens on Wednesday (June 14).

In addition to Hume, the Blues are also hoping to sell Reeco Hackett this summer and have been encouraged by early interest in the winger.

Meanwhile, Jay Mingi is expected to depart on a free transfer, with a contract tabled in December still to be signed by the former Charlton man.