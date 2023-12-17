As skipper, the former Coventry man made 97 appearances and scored three times for the Blues

Michael Doyle has quit Pompey’s Academy to achieve his managerial ambition.

The former Blues title-winning skipper is to take up the role of boss at National League side Woking.

Doyle, who served as assistant professional development phase coach, said his farewells to Pompey’s under-18s following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Forest Green Rovers.

Former Pompey skipper Michael Doyle (left) is to become Woking's new boss. Picture: Getty Images

That marked his final match as Sam Hudson’s right-hand man ahead of his impending unveiling as manager of the Cards.

The 42-year-old returned for a second spell at Fratton Park in July, albeit this time coaching, following spells at Notts County and Forest Green Rovers as assistant head coach.

Yet despite being a popular figure and a highly respected voice in the Academy, there remained a desire to return to the senior game should the right job come along.

That club is Woking, who are to end their four-week search after dismissing Darren Sarll following eight defeats in 10 matches.

Since then they have picked up just three points under caretaker boss Ian Dyer, that triumph arriving on Saturday with a 2-1 win at Dorking, secured through Paul Osew’s 85th-minute winner.

Michael Doyle returned to Fratton Park in July as the Academy's assistant professional development phase coach. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

That ensured they leapfrogged above the hosts into 17th position, with Doyle challenged with maintaining their climb up the table following just three league victories since September 19.

His first match is pencilled in to be the Saturday, December 23 visit of Maidenhead to the Kingfield Stadium.

It ends a five-and-a-half-month spell back at Fratton Park for the former midfielder, who has enjoyed being back on the south coast.

This summer marked his return to the club where he made 97 appearances and scored three times during a two-season spell which culminated with the League Two title.