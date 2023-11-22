Conor Shaughnessy insists he is in the form of his life at Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Conor Shaughnessy is in the form of his life - and convinced he can get even better.

The former Burton man has been a revelation as a left-sided centre-half since arriving at Pompey in the summer.

With 19 appearances and two goals, the free agent’s value to the Blues has ramped up considerably following the blow of a season-ending injury to defensive partner Regan Poole.

Shaughnessy, who has previously represented Leeds, Hearts, Mansfield, Burton (twice) and Rochdale, has established himself as a pivotal figure in Pompey’s promotion push.

And the 27-year-old believes he is playing the best football of his career.

He told The News: ‘My form at other clubs has been good, but not as good as it has been here. I would say this is the best form of my career.

‘This is clearly the best run of games for myself in terms of wins. My form has been good, I’m quite consistent, so I’m happy. I can definitely still do better and hopefully we’ll see that as the season progresses.

‘Over the last few years I’ve had a lot of games where one week I was playing at the back and the next week I was playing in midfield, I've had a lot of inconsistency in terms of position on the pitch.

‘That probably meant I wasn’t as consistent in my performances, so this is the first time I’ve played a good block of games in the same position. Now I’m learning and trying to perfect that position.

‘That consistency of playing in the same position, featuring in every game, and having a manager who believes in you is massive.

‘If you ask any player, they will tell you they need a run of games to be able to perform. In my mind, if I play 10 games in one position then I feel so much better, rather than playing a couple here and then getting moved around.’

Sean Raggett is likely to continue deputising for Poole in Saturday’s visit of eighth-placed Blackpool.

As for Shaughnessy, despite his impressive level of performances, he is determined to continue raising the bar.

He added: ‘I sometimes come away from games frustrated with myself because there are still things I can do better.

‘I watch every game at home and probably overthink things and overanalyse myself. I’m my own worst critic.

‘It’s also important to acknowledge when you have done well. It works both ways, you can’t get too ahead of yourself, you can’t get too low.