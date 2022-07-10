Jayden Reid. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The winger has told Danny Cowley he’s prepared to lead the line, with the Blues boss without a single specialist front man.

Dan Gifford has added to Cowley’s attacking woes, with the third-year scholar on crutches after picking up a training injury in Spain.

Cowley is already without an experienced striking option, as he prepares for the 2022-23 season.

Reid, though, has experience of leading the line and is back at full throttle with the last season a write off after picking an anterior cruciate injury.

And he’s more than willing to do anything which is required to help Pompey in that department.

He said: ‘We’ve got young boys coming through, but experience is obviously important as well.

‘I’ve played there before. I can play left wing, right wing and striker.

‘If I’m asked to do it, it’s something I’ll do. It’s not something I’m uncomfortable doing.

‘You’re not always as involved as much playing as a striker.

‘That can be frustrating and you can end up coming deeper and deeper to try and get on the ball and be in the mix.

‘You’ve got to be disciplined, very disciplined to be a striker but I feel it’s something I can do.’

Reid has featured against Hawks and Gosport so far in pre-season with his injury issues now seemingly firmly behind him.

That was followed up with an outing in the 2-0 success over Qatar SC at the Pinatar Arena in Spain.

The 21-year-old told how Cowley has already had a look at him leading the line in training.

The Pompey boss had indicated he believes Reid can do a job in that department, while the likes of Ronan Curtis can also aid his side there.

And the former Arsenal, Manchester United and Birmingham City man has confidence his manager will find a solution to the one glaring issue he’s facing going into the season.

Reid added: ‘We’ve done bits and bobs in training, because I’m obviously an option there.

‘So the gaffer has stuck me in there to get a feel for it, but he’s been rotating a lot.