Ryan Tunnicliffe starts for Pompey against the Rocks this evening at Nyewood Lane. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

The midfielder features in essentially a youthful Pompey XI for the friendly encounter at Nyewood Lane (7.45pm).

He is joined by summer signing Zak Swanson, along with Liam Vincent and Jay Mingi.

For Tunnicliffe, it’s the chance to boost first-team chances with Joe Morrell missing for the start of the season with a hernia issue.

There are also starting opportunities for Dan Gifford and Alfie Bridgman, who made such a favourable impact on loan with the Rocks last season.

Elsewhere, newcomer Josh Oluwayemi is on the bench for successive evenings, having also been named last night’s squad at Leyton Orient.

Instead Toby Steward starts in goal at Bognor, with the ex-Spurs keeper pencilled in to replace him at some point in the second half for his debut.

Pompey: Steward, Swanson, Fox, Tunniclffe, Vincent, Hurst, Mingi, Jewitt-White, Bridgman, Gifford, Laidlaw.