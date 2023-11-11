Regan Poole misses out as Pompey bid to remove their Charlton hoodoo.

Regan Poole is out of Pompey's home encounter with Charlton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The in-form centre-half hasn’t recovered from the knee issue which forced him off after 11 minutes of Sunday’s defeat at Chesterfield.

That sees Sean Raggett partnering Conor Shaughnessy, with his midweek red card at Leyton Orient competition specific and not impacting upon League One availability.

With Tino Anjorin out for at least eight weeks following a hamstring tear in that FA Cup loss, Abu Kamara comes in onto the left wing.

They represent two changes from that Chesterfield clash, with Terry Devlin handed his third successive league start.

Elsewhere, there is no room in the squad for Denver Hume, despite his midweek appearance in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, while fit-again Marlon Pack isn’t included.

Charlton have won seven consecutive matches at Fratton Park – and lost just once in the last 27 years.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Devlin, Kamara, Bishop.