Now Cameron McGeehan is back in the Football League following three years in Belgium’s top flight.

The 28-year-old has been snapped up by Colchester United as a free agent, days after the League Two strugglers recruited Jay Mingi.

McGeehan had been keen to return to England after leaving KV Oostende in the summer at the end of his contract.

He previously turned out for Luton, Norwich, Cambridge United, Barnsley and Scunthorpe as a midfielder with an eye for goal.

There was also a six-month loan spell at Fratton Park, where he totalled 17 appearances and two goals.

Recruited by Kenny Jackett in the January 2020 transfer window alongside Steve Seddon and Reeco Hackett, McGeehan was seen as an exciting capture.

Ultimately, however, his penalty miss against Oxford United in July 2020 signalled a 5-4 play-off semi-final shoot-out defeat as the U’s instead reached the final.

Cameron McGeehan (far right) is back in English football after three years in Belgium. His last match was the League One play-off semi-finals in July 2020, when he missed a Pompey penalty against Oxford United. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

The following month, the Northern Ireland international followed team-mate Christian Burgess to Belgium, albeit joining Oostende.

Now he has signed a one-year deal with Colchester, who are presently 22nd in League Two.

‘You go away and you're sort of forgotten about a little bit, which I find quite funny, because I've been playing in a top league.

‘I've had some really good discussions with Dmitri (Halajko) and it's the perfect place to come and put my stamp down again in England.

‘I know Dmitri quite well from my time at Norwich. He was speaking to me a lot during the window about potentially coming down.

‘It worked out in the end that we managed to get everything organised and sorted and it's good to be here.

‘I did three years in Belgium and it was a great experience. There are some really big clubs and you're playing against Champions League teams.

‘The language, different culture; it was something that I really enjoyed. My wife moved over with me as well and we lived in Bruges, which is quite a cool place.

‘I just wanted to do something different and it was really enjoyable.’

McGeehan’s finest Pompey moment was undoubtedly in February 2020, when Jackett’s men netted twice in stoppage time to beat Exeter in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy at a vibrant Fratton Park.