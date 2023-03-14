News you can trust since 1877
Ex-Norwich man handed third Portsmouth start since August as Blues boss makes Accrington changes

Louis Thompson has been handed his second start since the end of August as Pompey make changes at Accrington.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 14th Mar 2023, 18:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 22:37 GMT
Louis Thompson is recalled to Pompey's side for this evening's trip to Accrington. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
It’s been a case of the midfielder forced to bide his time since returning from a broken leg at the turn of the year.

However, he is one of two changes to John Mousinho’s side for tonight’s trip to a chilly Crown Ground.

Thompson comes in for Ryan Tunnicliffe in the centre of midfield, while Reeco Hackett replaces Owen Dale.

The omitted pair drop to the bench, while Joe Pigott continues in the side having impressed against Sheffield Wednesday in his first start under Mousinho.

Zak Swanson, Clark Robertson and Marlon Pack are still sidelined following injury, while Jay Mingi and Dever Hume are again overlooked.

Meanwhile, former Pompey Academy player – and Blues fan – Tommy Leigh starts for struggling Accrington.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Towler, Raggett, Ogilvie, Lane, Morrell, Thompson, Hackett, Pigott, Bishop.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Dale, Tunnicliffe, Jacobs, Lowery, Bernard, Scarlett.

Joe PigottAccringtonBluesPortsmouthJohn Mousinho