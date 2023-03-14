Louis Thompson is recalled to Pompey's side for this evening's trip to Accrington. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It’s been a case of the midfielder forced to bide his time since returning from a broken leg at the turn of the year.

However, he is one of two changes to John Mousinho’s side for tonight’s trip to a chilly Crown Ground.

Thompson comes in for Ryan Tunnicliffe in the centre of midfield, while Reeco Hackett replaces Owen Dale.

The omitted pair drop to the bench, while Joe Pigott continues in the side having impressed against Sheffield Wednesday in his first start under Mousinho.

Zak Swanson, Clark Robertson and Marlon Pack are still sidelined following injury, while Jay Mingi and Dever Hume are again overlooked.

Meanwhile, former Pompey Academy player – and Blues fan – Tommy Leigh starts for struggling Accrington.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Towler, Raggett, Ogilvie, Lane, Morrell, Thompson, Hackett, Pigott, Bishop.