The midfielder was the subject of Danny Cowley interest in the summer, however that was shelved with the 24-year-old suffering from heart and bowel problems.

The issues left Sims without a club since his departure from Southampton at the end of last season.

However, he has now linked-up with Ross County, after spending the last nine months working on returning to full fitness.

Sims actually started his career in Pompey’s Academy before Southampton snatched him from them, going on to make 27 appearances for the St Mary’s club.

He also had loan spells with Reading, New York Red Bulls and Doncaster.

His 16 appearances for Doncaster in the second half of the 2020-21 season convinced Cowley to make an approach, following his permanent appointment as Pompey head coach in May.

However, when the extent of Sims' injury became apparent, Cowley was forced to scrap his pursuit and look elsewhere.

Now he has joined Ross County, joining Southampton loanees Jake Vokins and Kayne Ramsay at the Scottish Premiership side.

Boss Malky Mackay told Country’s website: ‘We are absolutely delighted to bring Josh to Ross County.

‘He is a player we have been aware of for a considerable time, and a great deal of work done to bring Josh to Dingwall.

‘We have had to be patient and keep in regular contact over the course of the past 9 months, and are delighted to finally be able to sign him.

‘Josh is an exciting player with great domestic and international experience that will add to our group, and he is a player I think our fans will really enjoy watching.

‘I’d like to once again thank Southampton for our continued relationship’

