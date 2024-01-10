The Scotland Under-21 international made 23 for Pompey in the 2019-20 seasons

A former Pompey player has returned to action after six months out with a serious bacterial infection.

The unfortunate Ross McCrorie has still to feature in competitive action for Bristol City following a £2m move from Aberdeen in June.

The versatile performer was struck down by the infection during pre-season, subsequently undergoing surgery to resolve the issue.

Ross McCrorie facing Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in the FA Cup in March 2020. Picture: Getty Images

It has represented a nightmare start to life at Ashton Gate for the 25-year-old, who spent a season-long loan at Fratton Park in 2019-20.

However, on Tuesday, McCrorie made a long-awaited comeback against Bournemouth Under-21s in the Professional Development League.

He featured for 60 minutes at right-back in the High Performance Centre clash as the visiting Cherries triumphed 1-0, with Daniel Adu-Addei’s winner arriving 10 minutes from time.

The run out now puts the former Scotland under-21 international in contention for first-team involvement with Liam Manning’s first-team, who are presently positioned 11th in the Championship.

During his time at Pompey, McCrorie made 23 appearances on loan from Rangers in a campaign which would again finish in League One play-off disappointment.

Kenny Jackett appeared to have pulled off something of a coup to land the highly-regarded Scot in July 2019, during a summer which also brought the arrivals of John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Marcus Harness.

However, the youngster’s time on the south coast was largely hampered by a recurring hamstring injury as he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the Blues.

McCrorie was sent off on his debut in a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury in August 2019, while was later converted from a central midfielder to fill a problematic right-back slot.

Unfortunately for the Rangers man, when he did enjoy a run in the side, with four starts in seven games, Covid curtailed the League One season in March 2020.

Upon Pompey’s return for the play-off semi-finals against Oxford United, McCrorie started the first leg, which ended in a 1-1 draw, but was dropped for James Bolton for the decisive second leg.