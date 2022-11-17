Ex-Portsmouth and Crystal Palace midfielder honoured with major Australian accolade for inspirational human rights work
A former Pompey player has been recognised for his achievements outside of football by being named New South Wales’ Australian of the Year.
Craig Foster spent one season at Fratton Park after being recruited by Terry Venables for £300,000 in September 1997.
He made 18 appearances and scored four times, yet the following summer was reunited with Venables at Crystal Palace.
Since retiring from football, Foster has become a prominent human rights activist and a fierce advocate for anti-racism, working as an ambassador for Amnesty International.
In 2019, the former Socceroo successfully fought for the release of Bahraini footballer and refugee Hakeem al-Araibi from a Thai prison, earning praise from Australian prime minister Scott Robinson.
In recent years he has aided the Afghan women's national football team and other female athletes in fleeing the Taliban, while campaigned for the release of refugees held in offshore detention.
In addition, the 53-year-old, who also works as a football commentator, has been praised for finding time to volunteer at the Addison Road community food pantry in Sydney's Inner West.
Such has been the impressive nature of his work, Foster was honoured with the NSW Australian of the Year for 2023 during a ceremony at Sydney's Luna Park.
It follows being crowned Australian Father of the Year for 2022 in September, presented by the Fathering Project.
As a footballer, he earned 29 international caps and scored nine times, catching the eye of Australian coach Venables, who was also Pompey’s owner.
Subsequently signed from Sydney United for £300,000, Foster netted on his full debut for the Blues in a 3-2 home defeat to West Brom in November 1997.
In January 1998, the midfielder scored twice to put Pompey 2-0 after 40 minutes in an FA Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa.
However, the Premier League side fought back to level in the Fratton Park encounter, with Simon Grayson equalising two minutes from time to make it 2-2.
Having arrived with compatriots Hamilton Thorp, Paul Harries and Robbie Enes, all had their contracts cancelled by new boss Alan Ball in the summer of 1998.
Yet Foster followed Venables to September 1998, going on to make 54 appearances and score three times in two seasons, before ending his playing days back in Australia with Northern Spirit.