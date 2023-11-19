A former Pompey player has been involved in international football history – for all the wrong reasons.

Gibraltar midfielder Liam Walker - a former Pompey player - challenges Dayot Upamecano in a 14-0 victory for France. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images.

France registered a thumping 14-0 rout of 10-man Gibraltar in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday night.

It represents the biggest victory in France’s history and the largest win of any European Championship qualifier, surpassing Germany’s 13-0 success over San Marino in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the unfortunate Gibraltar side was Liam Walker, their record appearance maker and a Blues player from the 2012-13 season.

Now aged 35, he featured for 60 minutes before being withdrawn from the Allianz Riviera encounter.

At that stage the scoreline was 7-0, yet worse was to come as Kylian Mbappe claimed a hat-trick, while substitute Olivier Giroud bagged twice.

Gibraltar weren’t helped, of course, by having Ethan Santos sent off in the 18th minute when already training 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

France’s nine different scorers also included Marcus Thuram, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Jonathan Clauss, Kingsley Coman (two), Youssouf Fofana, Adrien Rabiot goal and Ousmane Dembele.

Liam Walker made 28 appearances and scored twice for Pompey during one season at Fratton Park. Picture: Sarah Standing

They had already qualified from Group B, winning their group ahead of Holland, Greece and the Republic of Ireland, with Gibraltar bottom, without a point or a goal.

Walker is Gibraltar’s most high-profile player, with 73 appearances and five goals, while featured in the English Football League for two clubs.

Pompey recruited the midfielder after shining for Gibraltar in a 4-0 pre-season friendly victory over Michael Appleton’s men in July 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impressed Blues boss subsequently invited him to train with his squad during the 10-day tour, which was based in Benahavis, Malaga, Spain.

Walker then joined for the 2012-13 League One season, the vast majority of which was spent in administration before fan ownership saved the club from liquidation.

The left-footed player made 28 appearances, scoring twice, and started nine of the final 13 matches as the financially-stricken Blues suffered relegation to League Two.

Guy Whittingham, who had been appointed permanent manager following a lengthy caretaker spell, declined to offer Walker new teams and he left Fratton Park in the summer of 2013.