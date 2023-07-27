James Bolton has secured a 12-month deal with St Mirren following his Home Park release this summer.

Danny Cowley sold the right-back to the Pilgrims in June 2021 for a nominal fee, yet his two years there were injury-hit.

Indeed, the versatile defender totalled just 22 appearances during his time with Plymouth, a disappointing return which started with a training ground injury weeks after joining.

There were several comebacks, including eight games and one goal last term when Steven Schumacher’s men claimed the League Two title ahead of Ipswich.

Amassing an outstanding 101 points and 31 victories, it secured them a return to the Championship for 2023-24.

However, their progression didn’t include Bolton, who was handed a free transfer upon his contract expiry.

Scottish Premiership side St Mirren have earmarked the ex-Shrewsbury man as a centre-half, although Pompey fans know he can also serve as right-back.

Former Pompey right-back James Bolton has moved to St Mirren after winning the League One title with Plymouth. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I had a good discussion with the manager on the phone and he really welcomed me here. I'm just trying to relish the challenge.

‘I'll give 100%. I think that’s something which has nothing to do with ability and just a willingness to win. On the pitch, I feel like I am quite calm on the ball and will put my head in there. I'm looking forward to it.

‘I know St Mirren did well last season finishing top six and it's just about progressing from there and keep pushing on.

‘I spoke to Greg Docherty and he loves Scottish football and said the Scottish Premiership is very good and everyone I've spoken to can't speak highly enough of it.’

Bolton arrived at Fratton Park in June 2019 on a free transfer from Shrewsbury.

Kenny Jackett had identified him as a replacement for Nathan Thompson, who had turned down a new deal in favour of finding himself a Championship club.

However, along with fellow summer recruit Paul Downing, he soon fell out of favour and it wasn’t until the second half of the season before re-establishing himself.

He hit national headlines in March 2020, when, during a fifth round FA Cup match against Arsenal, his robust challenge on Lucas Torreira broke the midfielder’s right ankle.

With the 2019-20 season curtained through Covid, Pompey reached the League One play-off semi-finals against Oxford United, with Bolton starting the second leg.

However, Jackett’s men lost on a penalty shoot-out after the match had finished 2-2 on aggregate.

The following season, Accrington recruit Callum Johnson replaced him at right-back, although he was occasionally asked to play in the centre of defence.