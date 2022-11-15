Now highly-regarded former Blues youth coach Liam Daish has also earned himself a fresh start.

For the 54-year-old has secured the Academy manager job at Birmingham City, the club he once skippered to Wembley glory.

Daish ended five years at his home-town club in the summer after opting to depart as Pompey’s lead professional development phase coach.

The Leigh Park lad had been disappointed with the Academy’s progress under owners Tornante, leaving with some typically straight-talking in an interview with The News.

He was subsequently replaced by Zesh Rehman, much-travelled as a player with Fulham, Gillingham and Bradford, while an ex-Pakistan international defender.

Subsequently, with Sam Hudson also on board as assistant coach, the new-look team overseen by Greg Miller have steered the under-18s to second place in the Youth Alliance League South-West Division.

With seven victories from nine league outings, the Blues are presently three points behind leaders Bournemouth.

Former Pompey Academy coach Liam Daish is back in football - six months after quitting Fratton Park.

Rehman’s youngsters have also reached the quarter-finals of the Youth Alliance Cup, while entertain Cambridge United in the second round of the FA Youth Cup on November 30.

It represents a superb start to life at the helm of Pompey’s youth-team, who last season finished fifth.

Meanwhile, Daish’s excellent reputation in the game saw him last week return to St Andrew, replacing Paul Williams as Academy boss following his summer exit.

For the ex-Republic of Ireland international, it reunites him with the club where he made 98 appearances and scored six times following a move from Cambridge United.

Liam Daish made 98 appearances for Birmingham - now he's back at St Andrews as Academy manager.

During his time with Birmingham, he captained them to the Division Two title in 1995 and also the Auto Windscreens Shields Trophy, with a golden goal victory over Carlisle United.

Daish, who came through the Fratton Park ranks as a no-nonsense defender, making three appearances, later played for Coventry and the Hawks, becoming joint-manager with Mick Jenkins with the latter.

Now he has the opportunity of working within the youth set-up of a Championship club, around six months after his Pompey departure.