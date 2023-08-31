Danny Cowley has become the outright favourite with the bookmakers to become the next manager of Portsmouth’s League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

Cowley managed 97 games at Pompey between March 2021 and January 2023 having coached at Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town before his move to Fratton Park.

He has not returned to work since being sacked by Portsmouth but is now 1/1 to be appointed at Charlton, who parted company with Dean Holden after a poor start to the season.

The South London Press reports Cowley is set to be interviewed for the vacancy, alongside another former Pompey boss in Michael Appleton. The 47-year-old was in charge at Fratton Park between November 2011 and November 2012, managing 51 games but winning just 13.

He has been out of work since being sacked by Blackpool in January 2023 but he told the Daily Mail earlier this month he was ready for a return to management.

“I’ve got no doubt I’ll be successful and as a manager all you want is a chance,” he said. “I’m not asking for the biggest budget. I know the players out there and I’ve managed in three of the four leagues.

“I still have the hunger and desire to manage, and I’ve been an assistant manager and coach in the Premier League and I wouldn’t rule out those roles either. It will be interesting to see what comes next.”

Confirming their decision to sack Holden, club chairman James Rodwell said: “I would like to thank Dean and his staff for their hard work and dedication and sincerely wish them all the best in their future careers. Dean’s work in steering the club clear of relegation last season should not be forgotten, nor his development of many younger players.”