Simon Bassey has backed ‘heart of gold’ Ronan Curtis to be an AFC Wimbledon hit.

Yet Pompey’s former first-team coach believes the Irishman’s lifestyle impacted on his time under Danny Cowley.

Curtis has agreed a deal with the League Two club for the remainder of the season after training with them since December following ACL damage to his left knee.

It marks a new chapter for the Republic of Ireland international after six years at Fratton Park, where he made 226 appearances and scored 57 times.

The straight-talking Bassey arrived under Danny Cowley in June 2021 and worked with Curtis for 18 months until the John Mousinho regime began.

And he’s hoping the fit-again 27-year-old can now rediscover his best form at Plough Lane.

Bassey told The News: ‘Ronan is a brilliant, brilliant signing for Wimbledon. He’s had a long time out, but if he’s fit and firing then it’s a really strong signing.

‘He’s a good kid, I really like him. He has a cheek about him, but a heart of gold and does a lot for others that people don’t see. He means well, if a bit misguided sometimes.

‘If you look at him, you can probably see the change to when he walked into Pompey and when he left. Physically, Ronan’s shape has changed completely.

‘He was a flying winger who dipped inside and shot, then, all of a sudden, everyone knew what he was going to do and he probably lost a yard where he couldn’t go on the outside and get away from people.

‘At the top of League One, particularly the previous two years when it has been super strong, if you can’t get away from people then it can be more difficult for you.

‘The shape of your body will also change over time. It can be the right lifestyle, it can be the wrong lifestyle, I will let you decide which one Ronan’s was. Ultimately, you have to take responsibility for that.

‘In the first year under us (2021-22) he did all right and played quite well at times. In the second year, it probably didn’t help that he moved positions and was in and out with a couple of injuries.

‘He needs to be fit and, ahead of the second season, came back from an all-inclusive holiday in Tenerife. You know Danny and Nicky, they want people fit and ready to go.

‘Not coming back in the shape they would expect him to be probably wasn’t Ronan’s greatest move. You’re then always playing catch-up, which can be difficult.’

Curtis will have the opportunity to resurrect his profitable left-sided partnership with Lee Brown at Wimbledon.

And Bassey is hoping the winger can improve on their 10th placing at present.

He added: ‘I hope he does really well for Wimbledon, it’s a club I’m really fond of and I like Ronan as a boy, he’s a good kid.