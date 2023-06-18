And Marc McNulty’s powerful response has drawn much support – as well as an admission from the fan concerned that he was wrong.

The Scot made a huge Fratton Park impact while on loan in 2015-16, finishing as the Blues’ top scorer in Paul Cook’s maiden season.

He later netted 28 times for Coventry in the 2018-19 campaign, earning him a £1m switch to Reading.

However, that July 2018 move became a ‘nightmare’, with his once blossoming career subsequently struggling to regain momentum.

Following a number of injury-year years and loan spells back in his native Scotland, McNulty joined Orange County SC in January after six months without a club.

Yet, with interest expected this summer in current Coventry striking star Viktor Gyokeres, one supporter warned him against emulating McNulty.

In a Tweet directed at Gyokeres, @skybluezam87 wrote: ‘Ask @sparkymcnulty what happened to his career once his agent got involved in a move away from #CCFC.

Marc McNulty was Pompey's top scorer in the 2015-16 season under Paul Cook. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘Be very careful what you do now because this will have a knock on effect in future moves. If you want to go then fine but don't be a toddler about it.’

That prompted a response from McNulty, who is presently starring for the USL Championship-based side in California.

He wrote: ‘I got a 4 year deal in the championship on 5x my wage.. played for Sunderland, got two international caps for my country, played for the club who released me at 16 in my home city and now I’ve just washed the sand off my feet from Laguna beach. Got dinner in Los Angeles later.’

The supporter concerned saw the funny side, however, and responded with: ‘Ha guess that’s put me in my plan then’, accompanied by three laughing emojis.

The 30-year-old McNulty has featured nine times for Orange County SC, although has yet to find the net.