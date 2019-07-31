Have your say

Former Pompey ace is reportedly closing in on a move to the Brighton.

The Bristol City defender is the subject of a £20m bid from the Seagulls, which would make him their club record signing.

And should he move back to the south coast, he'll reunite with his ex-Fratton Park team-mate Matt Clarke, who left the Blues for the Amex earlier this summer.

Webster, from West Wittering, made his Pompey debut as a 17-year-old in a 1-0 Championship defeat to West Ham in January 2012.

He’d go on to make 85 appearances in total, scoring five goals, before he moved to Ipswich in June 2016.

Clarke – who’d spent the previous campaign on loan at Fratton – acted as a makeweight in the deal and arrived at Fratton on a permanent basis.

Webster made hurtling progress at the Tractor Boys, earning him a switch to Bristol City last summer.

The 24-year-old featured 47 times in total as the Robins narrowly missed out on a Championship play-off spot.

Now he’s reportedly set to make a move to the Premier League, with Brighton boss Graham Potter keen.