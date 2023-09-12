Watch more videos on Shots!

Matt Clarke has been named in Middlesbrough’s 24-man squad which was submitted to the Football League last week.

That is despite not having kicked a ball since October 2022 as he continues to be sidelined by a persistent back injury.

Indeed, the unfortunate 26-year-old has featured just six times since arriving from Brighton, while has never played under current boss Michael Carrick.

Middlesbrough had high hopes for Clarke after recruiting him in August 2022 off the back of four player of the season awards at three different clubs in five years.

However, after being forced off with injury against Coventry on October 1, he has suffered multiple set-backs and remains in the treatment room.

Previously, the classy centre-half had a fine injury record at Pompey and then during impressive loan spells with Derby (twice) and West Brom.

Yet he remains involved in a long battle for fitness which is approaching 12 months as Middlesbrough fans wait to see the former Ipswich man at his best.

Matt Clarke in happier times when celebrating winning the Checkatrade Trophy with Pompey in March 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

In the most recent injury update in July, head coach Carrick told the Northern Echo: ‘He’s at the same stage really. He’s working hard trying to get himself back, Clarkey.

‘It’s been a tough road for him so far but he’s dealt with it really well. We’re trying to support him as best we can to try and get him back in the mix as soon as we can.

‘It’s been a tricky one with his back, one we’ve had to try different things to work him through, and hopefully we can get him back soon.’

Clarke made 175 appearances and scored nine goals after arriving at Fratton Park in July 2015 under Paul Cook.

Initially recruited on a season-long loan from Ipswich, it became a permanent deal a year later, with Adam Webster going the other way and the Blues also receiving around £700,000.

Clarke would go on to win the League Two title and Checkatrade Trophy during four impressive seasons on the south coast.

In addition, he won successive The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season recognition for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The defender was sold to Brighton for around £3.4m in June 2019, although never made an appearance for the Premier League club, instead being loaned out to Derby and West Brom.