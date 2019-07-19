Have your say

Conor Chaplin has completed his move to Barnsley.

The former Fratton favourite has signed a four-year deal with the newly-promoted Championship side after leaving Coventry for an undisclosed fee.

Conor Chaplin with Pompey goalkeeping coach John Keeley during Coventry's visit to Fratton Park last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Chaplin departed Pompey last summer for the Sky Blues – initially on loan before making his move permanent for £500,000 in January.

The forward netted eight goals in 33 appearances for Mark Robins’ side as they finished eighth in League One.

Barnsley were involved in the chase for Chaplin’s signature last summer, with manager Daniel Stendel a long-time admirer.

Coventry will make a significant profit from the sale of Chaplin to the Tykes, with Pompey set to get a percentage of the surplus they make.

Speaking to Barnsley's website, the Worthing talent said: ‘I'm so happy to get it over the line.

‘There's been a bit of speculation over the summer and I'm glad to be here, ready to get started.

‘I'm looking forward to meeting up with the lads in Germany and getting to know everyone ahead of an exciting season in the Championship.’