A member of Pompey’s Great Escape committee has been challenged with revitalising fallen Norwegian champions.

Azar Karadas was part of Harry Redknapp’s squad which pulled off the improbable and remained in the Premier League in 2005-06.

After returning to Benfica following the end of that season-long loan, his career path would lead to coaching, working as head coach at Brann and assistant to Bob Bradley at Stabaek.

Former Pompey player Azar Karadas has landed his first job as a head coach. Picture: Steve Reid

However, the 42-year-old was this month appointed as head coach of First Division side IK Start, who play in the second tier of Norwegian football.

They won the Eliteserien title in 1978 and 1980, while finished as runners-up in 2005, yet have largely subsequently suffered hard times and were fifth in the First Division last term.

Now they have turned to Karadas ahead of their 2024 season, which kicks off in April and lasts until November.

The former Norwegian international is best remembered among the Fratton faithful for his spectacular volleyed leveller against Bolton in February 2006.

The 85th-minute equaliser cancelled out Khalilou Fadiga’s second-half goal and represented an important point in the ongoing battle against the drop.

Ultimately, a remarkable finale saw the apparently doomed Blues claim 20 points from a possible 27 and stay up with one game remaining.

The striker-cum-defender Karadas became a bit-part player, nonetheless played his role and was an unused substitute at Wigan when survival was clinched courtesy of a 2-1 victory in April 2006.

In total, he made 20 appearances and scored once during his sole season at Fratton Park, albeit with just four Premier League starts.

He’s not the only former Pompey Norwegian to turn to management, with Erik Huseklepp currently assistant head coach at Brann under Eirik Horneland.