Ex-Pompey keeper Asmir Begovic is primed to join AC Milan.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is currently in Italy undergoing a medical ahead of an expected loan move to the San Siro from Bournemouth for the remainder of the campaign.

Begovic joined the Blues’ youth ranks in 2003 and graduated through the club's academy.

He made 17 appearances in total before departing for Stoke in 2010.

The stopper also had a spell at Chelsea before returning to the south coast with the Cherries in 2017.

He slipped down the pecking order at Eddie Howe’s side, though, and spent the first half of this season on loan at Azerbaijan Premier League outfit Qarabag.

But having briefly returned to Dean Court, he's now set to join the seven-time European champions AC Milan and replace Pepe Reina, who's a target for Aston Villa.