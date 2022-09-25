Caolan Lavery signed for National League strugglers Scunthorpe United on Thursday having been searching for a new club since May.

The striker spent last season at Bradford in League Two, scoring once in 20 appearances in all competitions.

However, bottom club Scunthorpe snapped up the 29-year-old last week – and he promptly steered them off the foot of the table after inspiring a 3-2 win over Dorking.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lavery came off the bench in the first half and netted just 27 minutes into his debut to pull a goal back on 51 minutes for the Iron.

He then crossed for George Taft to head home the winner six minutes from time for their second league triumph of the season, lifting them into 21st spot.

Lavery enjoyed an impressive brief loan spell at Fratton Park in the 2015-16 campaign, establishing an exciting partnership with Marc McNulty.

However, he was recalled by parent club Sheffield Wednesday in January 2016, much to the Blues’ disappointment – and his career has largely plateaued ever since.

Caolan Lavery scored four goals in 12 games during an impressive loan period with Pompey which ended in January 2016. Picture: Joe Pepler

Since leaving Pompey, Lavery has managed just 66 league starts over six-and-a-half years at the Owls, Sheffield United, Rotherham (loan), Bury (loan), Walsall and Bradford.

Although, crucially, the bulk of his first-team involvement has been from the bench, with 88 outings.

Lavery’s longest spell in a side was at Walsall, with 80 appearances and 17 goals during a two-year spell which ended in the summer of 2021.

Certainly his career never hit expected heights after breezing into Fratton Park under Paul Cook in October 2015.

Pompey were second in League Two when the manager added Lavery to his promotion-hunting squad on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

He soon established himself as an excellent signing and, not long later, struck up a promising partnership with another loanee – Sheffield United’s Marc McNulty.

However, after four goals in 12 appearances, he returned to Hillsborough at his parent club’s behest – and Pompey were unable to find a way to bring him back.

His replacement was Michael Smith, signed on loan from Swindon, who netted four times in 16 appearances and earned a permanent deal in the summer of 2016.

As for Lavery, he made the switch to Bramall Lane at the season’s end, but moved on two years later after five goals in 36 appearances – and seven league starts.

Now he’s at Scunthorpe on an initial deal until January, beginning life at the National League club perfectly on Saturday.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.