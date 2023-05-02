Femi Azeez, who has featured 20 times for Reading this season, came off the bench as a second-half substitute in the encounter.

At the final whistle, with Wigan’s players and manager distraught after Championship relegation was confirmed, it is reported Femi and his dad approached Maloney.

Not unusually, Miguel Azeez wasn’t involved in Wigan’s match-day squad, having never featured since Maloney’s appointment in January.

Overall, the Arsenal starlet has represented Wigan just twice since joining on loan in January, following unsuccessful spells at Pompey and UD Ibiza.

His last appearance for the Championship club was a start against Luton on January 21, when substituted in the 58th minute during a 2-0 defeat.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s penultimate game of the season, Wigan Today claim members of his family were involved in a ‘colourful exchange’ with Azeez’s family on the pitch.

Miguel Azeez hasn't played for Wigan since the January appointment of Shaun Maloney as manager. Picture: Bernard Platt @plattyphoto

The unusual incident was picked up by Latics supporters, who subsequently shared on social media what they had witnessed.

Azeez has also been the subject of disciplinary action during his time at Wigan, having been sent to the Academy for a fortnight after reportedly showing disrespect to a member of the coaching staff.

It represents another career set-back for the 20-year-old, who arrived at Fratton Park in September 2021 to a triumphant fanfare.

Arsenal prospect Miguel Azeez had an unsuccessful loan spell at Pompey - and has also struggled at Wigan. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Viewed as a coup by Danny Cowey in attracting the highly-regarded midfielder for his maiden loan spell, he was soon on his way back to the Gunners in January 2022.

A season-long loan was cut short after 10 games and one goal, with Azeez returning to Arsenal having failed to impress.

Next was a season-long arrangement with Spanish Segunda Division side UD Ibiza, joining in September 2022 for another chance to develop in first-team football.

However, following 10 appearances, that also met with a premature end, with Arsenal recalling him five months later in January 2023, instead sending him to Wigan.

Signed by Kolo Toure, his debut at Cardiff saw him charged with improper conduct by the FA and punished with a one-match suspension and £1,250 fine having picked up a flare thrown onto the pitch.

He returned from his ban to start against Luton, but defeat would signal the dismissal of manager Toure, with Wigan bottom of the Championship.