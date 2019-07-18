Have your say

Former Pompey loanee Lloyd Isgrove is on trial at Swindon.

The winger is hoping to win a permanent deal at the League Two side following his release from Barnsley earlier this summer.

Isgrove spent the second half of last season at Fratton Park from the Tykes.

Arriving to bolster Kenny Jackett’s side attacking options after Andre Green and David Wheeler were recalled to parent clubs Aston Villa and QPR respectively, the 26-year-old did not make a single appearance.

Injuries and the January deadline day 11th-hour arrival of Viv Solomon-Otabor meant Isgrove wasn’t handed a solitary minute and featured for the reserves on two occasions.

The former Southampton wide man departed before the League One curtain-closer against Accrington and was not required for the play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

After returning to Barnsley, he was released when his contract expired and is currently a free agent.

Now he's hoping to earn a deal at Swindon and featured in their 4-1 pre-season win over Hungerford Town on Tuesday.

Robins boss Richie Wellens admits he can tell Isgrove hasn't played a lot of football recently – but saw glimpses of his quality.

He told the Swindon Advertiser: ‘Monday was the first time I watched Lloyd.

‘It’s tough for him to come in, he’s got no minutes in his legs.

‘But I think fans could see his quality. He’s played for Barnsley in League One and earned promotion to the Championship.

‘His CV is there. Now it’s about getting him fit and to a level where we can get him starting.’