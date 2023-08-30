Ex-Portsmouth man linked with shock managerial return as Peterborough United ‘receive’ Premier League offer
Portsmouth saw their Carabao Cup campaign come to an end on Tuesday night after losing on penalties to League One rivals Peterborough United.
Pompey came from behind against Posh but ultimately crashed out after spot kicks. John Mousinho and his men now switch focus to a league clash with Peterborough, although they also have Friday’s transfer deadline to negotiate first. Mousinho and the club’s recruitment staff will be assessing whether more additions or outgoings will be required.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Pompey and their League One rivals.
Ex-Pompey men linked with return
Former Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is being linked with a return to management.
Cowley has been waiting for the right opportunity, and he is now favourite to take over at Charlton Athletic after Dean Holden was sacked on the back of four straight defeats. Elsewhere, former Pompey defender Darren Moore is being linked with taking over National League club York City.
That’s despite Moore guiding Sheffield Wednesday to promotion to the Championship last season. That would be some step down for Moore, whose stock should be high after last term.
Edwards interest
West Ham are said to have made a bid to sign Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards.
According to Sky Sports, Edwards is the subject of interest from the Hammers, who want depth at centre-back as they prepare for another European campaign. It’s claimed Posh want as much as £10million for their centre-back, given they will struggle to replace him this late in the window.
Edwards signed for Peterborough for free three years ago from Barnet, but a deal was struck where the League Two club will get 50% of any fee, so Barnet could be set for around £5million should Edwards be sold to West Ham for the fee mentioned.