The reigning Scottish Premiership champions suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at St Mirren on Sunday.

It ended a run of 38 league games and 364 days without defeat for Ange Postecoglou’s all-conquering side.

At the heart of St Mirren’s stunning performance was Curtis Main, whose fine display was singled out by boss Stephen Robinson.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark O’Hara and former Hawks forward Jonah Ayunga netted in the triumph, with Main claiming an assist for Ayunga’s goal after flicking on Declan Gallagher’s throw-in.

The ex-Middlesbrough man spent 18 months at Fratton Park, scoring six times in 23 games, before leaving in January 2018 for Motherwell.

Now the 30-year-old is with St Mirren – and toppling Scottish giants Celtic.

Buddies manager Stephen Robinson told BBC Scotland: ‘We were excellent to a man, but Curtis Main was outstanding.

Curtis Main, pictured battling against Moritz Jenz, was singled out for praise from his St Mirren boss after helping end Celtic's 364-day unbeaten league run. Picture: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

‘He held the ball up for us, never tired in the game, even at the end. It's not often I'll give individuals mentions, but he deserves one.

‘We played and passed and hit them on the break. Celtic are a top, top side. At any stage of the game, Celtic can turn it on the head with their quality with a moment of brilliance but our shape and discipline was maintained for 94 minutes.’

Main was snapped up by Paul Cook from Doncaster for a minimal fee in July 2016 and earmarked to spearhead the Blues’ 2016-17 promotion challenge.

Injuries significantly impacted upon his availability, although the striker still managed to grab five goals in 12 appearances.

Curtis Main scored six goals in 23 appearances for Pompey, before departing for Motherwell in January 2018. Picture: Joe Pepler

The summer arrival of Kenny Jackett, coupled with being injury free, presented Main with a clean slate for the 2017-18 season.

He made nine appearances under the new boss and scored the winner against Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy in November 2017.

However, Main left the south coast in January 2018, with his career taking him to Motherwell, Aberdeen, Shrewsbury and now St Mirren.

Enjoying his second season with the Buddies, he has scored two goals in seven matches this term, with six in 42 appearances overall.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.