Much is hoped of Miguel Azeez, a former England under-20 international and rising Gunner starlet who arrived at Fratton Park with a triumphant fanfare in September 2021.

Yet since then he has been recalled early from two season-long loan spells and amassed as many FA charges as starts for current club Wigan.

Indeed, the talented 20-year-old has never played under new Latics boss Shaun Maloney – and failed to make their last 11 squads.

Instead, Azeez has turned out for Wigan’s under-21 side, while been urged by his manager to ‘train hard, be a good team-mate and fight for his spot’.

His last appearance for the Championship strugglers was a start against Luton on January 21, when he was substituted in the 58th minute during a 2-0 defeat.

That was his second – and so far most recent – outing for Wigan after joining them on loan under Kolo Toure at the beginning of the January transfer window.

Yet his Fratton Park arrival at the start of the 2021-22 season represented something of a coup, with Danny Cowley persuading Arsenal for a season-long loan.

Arsenal prospect Miguel Azeez had an unsuccessful loan spell at Pompey - now he's struggling for game time at Wigan. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Representing Azeez’s first spell away from the Emirates Stadium, he was handed his Blues debut in a 2-1 home defeat to Cambridge United in September 2021.

The teenager spent the next six matches as an unused substitute, while was also absent through England under-20 duty, as Cowley vowed to ease him into the first-team environment.

The attacking midfielder then started both of Pompey’s FA Cup matches, firstly against Harrow Borough and then an embarrassing 2-1 home defeat to Harrogate Town, as they were eliminated.

However, there were better days in the Papa Johns Trophy, netting against Palace, while starting in a 3-2 success at Exeter as the Blues continued to progress.

Miguel Azeez, pictured on his Wigan debut at Cardiff, has played just twice since his January move. Picture: Bernard Platt

Yet that January 2022 trip to St James Park proved to be his final involvement for Cowley’s side.

Azeez’s Pompey loan was cut short after 10 games and one goal, with the youngster returning to Arsenal having failed to impress.

Next was a season-long arrangement with Spanish Segunda Division side UD Ibiza, joining in September 2022 for another chance to develop in first-team football.

However, following 10 appearances, Arsenal recalled him five months later in January 2023, instead sending him to Wigan, where he became boss Toure’s second January signing.

His debut at Cardiff proved eventful after picking up a flare thrown on the pitch following Will Keane’s stoppage-time leveller in a 1-1 draw.

Azeez, who removed it from the field of play and threw it a few yards beyond the touchline, was charged with improper conduct by the FA and punished with a one-match suspension and £1,250 fine.

He returned from his ban to start against Luton, but defeat would signal the dismissal of manager Toure after 59 days in charge, with Wigan bottom of the Championship.

Azeez has not made a match-day 18 since, with new boss Maloney continuing to overlook him in their battle to avoid relegation.

‘It's just in that position, I've been really pleased with Max Power’s performances, and his understanding of that position.

‘Miguel has to train hard, be a good team-mate and fight for his spot in the 18.’