Ex-Portsmouth, Newcastle and Spurs man sacked as boss after failing to win any of his 16 matches
The defender has previously claimed the FA Trophy three times in a largely successful management career
A former Pompey player has been dismissed as Grays Athletic’s manager - after failing to win any of his 16 matches in charge.
Mark Stimson was given a hero’s welcome after returning to the Isthmian League North Division club in May.
His previous spell with the Gravelmen brought incredible success, claiming the Conference South and winning the FA Trophy in successive seasons.
Stimson subsequently managed Stevenage, Gillingham, Barnet, Kettering, Thurrock, Waltham Abbey and Hornchurch before going back to Grays after a 17-year absence.
Understandably, optimism was high, especially having secured another FA Trophy win at previous club Hornchurch, in addition to consecutive Isthmian Premier play-off finishes.
However, the ex-Newcastle and Spurs full-back was dismissed on Monday with his team languishing second from bottom, having collected five points from their opening 12 league matches and failing to win any of them.
Form has been just as grim in cup competitions, losing to New Salamis in an FA Cup replay, suffering a 3-2 defeat to Hertford Town in the FA Trophy, and on the receiving end of a 5-0 hammering to Brightlingsea Regent in the Velocity Cup.
It means Grays have failed to win any of their 16 competitive matches this term - losing 10 of them.
The final straw for the man who played 77 times for Pompey was a 3-0 home defeat to Brentwood Town on Saturday, leaving them three points above the relegation zone.
A club statement said: ‘Grays Athletic can confirm that we have decided to part company with manager Mark Stimson and his coaching team.
‘Sadly, despite the incredible work Mark and his coaching team have put into the club since rejoining us in the summer, results and performances haven't been at the level anyone expected or wanted.
‘The board will now look to appoint a new men's first team manager in due course. Further details will be released when the club are in a position to release them.
‘The board of directors would like to place on record its sincerest thanks to Mark, Tony Gay, Ryan Handley and Timi Olomofe for their efforts since joining the club and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.’
Stimson initially joined Pompey on a month’s loan in December 1992, reuniting with his former Newcastle boss Jim Smith.
He made four appearances during that brief spell before returning to Fratton Park permanently in a £100,000 deal in the summer of 1993.
That season saw him start at Old Trafford in the Blues’ 2-2 draw in the quarter-finals of the Coca-Cola Cup against a star-studded Manchester United.
Over three campaigns he would be utilised either at left-back or in midfield, totalling 77 appearances and four goals.
Stimson was sold to Southend for £25,000 in March 1996 by Terry Fenwick and later represented Leyton Orient, Canvey Island and Grays.