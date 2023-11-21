The defender has previously claimed the FA Trophy three times in a largely successful management career

Former Pompey player Mark Stimson has been sacked as Grays Athletic manager after failing to win any of his 16 matches. Picture: Getty Images

A former Pompey player has been dismissed as Grays Athletic’s manager - after failing to win any of his 16 matches in charge.

Mark Stimson was given a hero’s welcome after returning to the Isthmian League North Division club in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His previous spell with the Gravelmen brought incredible success, claiming the Conference South and winning the FA Trophy in successive seasons.

Stimson subsequently managed Stevenage, Gillingham, Barnet, Kettering, Thurrock, Waltham Abbey and Hornchurch before going back to Grays after a 17-year absence.

Former Pompey player Mark Stimson has been sacked as Grays Athletic manager after failing to win any of his 16 matches. Picture: Getty Images

Understandably, optimism was high, especially having secured another FA Trophy win at previous club Hornchurch, in addition to consecutive Isthmian Premier play-off finishes.

However, the ex-Newcastle and Spurs full-back was dismissed on Monday with his team languishing second from bottom, having collected five points from their opening 12 league matches and failing to win any of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Form has been just as grim in cup competitions, losing to New Salamis in an FA Cup replay, suffering a 3-2 defeat to Hertford Town in the FA Trophy, and on the receiving end of a 5-0 hammering to Brightlingsea Regent in the Velocity Cup.

It means Grays have failed to win any of their 16 competitive matches this term - losing 10 of them.

The final straw for the man who played 77 times for Pompey was a 3-0 home defeat to Brentwood Town on Saturday, leaving them three points above the relegation zone.

Mark Stimson played 77 times for Pompey, scoring four goals, before carving his name out as a manager. Picture: EMPICS Sport/PA Photos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sadly, despite the incredible work Mark and his coaching team have put into the club since rejoining us in the summer, results and performances haven't been at the level anyone expected or wanted.

‘The board will now look to appoint a new men's first team manager in due course. Further details will be released when the club are in a position to release them.

‘The board of directors would like to place on record its sincerest thanks to Mark, Tony Gay, Ryan Handley and Timi Olomofe for their efforts since joining the club and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.’

Stimson initially joined Pompey on a month’s loan in December 1992, reuniting with his former Newcastle boss Jim Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made four appearances during that brief spell before returning to Fratton Park permanently in a £100,000 deal in the summer of 1993.

That season saw him start at Old Trafford in the Blues’ 2-2 draw in the quarter-finals of the Coca-Cola Cup against a star-studded Manchester United.

Over three campaigns he would be utilised either at left-back or in midfield, totalling 77 appearances and four goals.