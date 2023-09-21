News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Ex-Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest man among favourites for League One role alongside former Sheffield Wednesday player

There is a vacancy at Portsmouth’s League One rivals Cheltenham Town

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newport County boss Graham Coughlan is the favourite to take over at Portsmouth’s League One rivals Cheltenham Town following their decision to part ways with Wade Elliott.

Cheltenham announced on Wednesday the club had parted company with Elliott with the club winless from their first eight games of the league season. They are bottom of the third-tier table with just one draw from eight matches, losing the other seven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coughlan is the 1/1 to favourite with the bookmakers to take over at the club with former Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Cheltenham, Burnley, Bristol City, Birmingham City and Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill the 2/1 second favourite.

Most Popular

Coughlan was appointed at Newport in October 2022 having previously managed Mansfield Town and Bristol Rovers. He also had a playing career which encompassed over 500 games as he had spells with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Livingston, Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury.

Cotterill spent just over a year at Pompey between June 2010 and October 2011, managing 61 matches but winning just 18 games. He was most recently in charge at Shrewsbury but left the club in June 2023 after first joining in November 2020.

Confirming their decision to part ways with Elliott, a Cheltenham statement read: “Cheltenham Town have today parted company with first team manager Wade Elliott by mutual consent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Directors would like to place on record their appreciation for Wade’s contribution since joining the club as a coach in September 2020, playing a significant role in the League Two title win and then the Club’s highest finish alongside Michael Duff. He was named head coach last summer and went on to achieve the Club’s second highest finish in his own right.

“Assistant manager Kevin Russell has been asked to take interim charge of the team against Stevenage at The Completely-Suzuki Stadium on Saturday.”

Next Cheltenham manager odds

Graham Coughlin - 1/1

Steve Cotterill - 2/1

Martin Devaney - 10/1

Leam Richardson - 10/1

Darrell Clarke - 12/1

Karl Robinson - 12/1

Danny Cowley - 12/1

Kevin Russell - 12/1

Dean Holden - 14/1

David Artell - 16/1

Neil Warnock - 16/1

Related topics:Graham CoughlanLeague OneNottingham ForestSheffield WednesdayPortsmouthCheltenham TownBurnleyBristol CityBirmingham City