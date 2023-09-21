Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newport County boss Graham Coughlan is the favourite to take over at Portsmouth’s League One rivals Cheltenham Town following their decision to part ways with Wade Elliott.

Cheltenham announced on Wednesday the club had parted company with Elliott with the club winless from their first eight games of the league season. They are bottom of the third-tier table with just one draw from eight matches, losing the other seven.

Coughlan is the 1/1 to favourite with the bookmakers to take over at the club with former Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Cheltenham, Burnley, Bristol City, Birmingham City and Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill the 2/1 second favourite.

Coughlan was appointed at Newport in October 2022 having previously managed Mansfield Town and Bristol Rovers. He also had a playing career which encompassed over 500 games as he had spells with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Livingston, Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury.

Cotterill spent just over a year at Pompey between June 2010 and October 2011, managing 61 matches but winning just 18 games. He was most recently in charge at Shrewsbury but left the club in June 2023 after first joining in November 2020.

Confirming their decision to part ways with Elliott, a Cheltenham statement read: “Cheltenham Town have today parted company with first team manager Wade Elliott by mutual consent.

“The Directors would like to place on record their appreciation for Wade’s contribution since joining the club as a coach in September 2020, playing a significant role in the League Two title win and then the Club’s highest finish alongside Michael Duff. He was named head coach last summer and went on to achieve the Club’s second highest finish in his own right.

“Assistant manager Kevin Russell has been asked to take interim charge of the team against Stevenage at The Completely-Suzuki Stadium on Saturday.”

Next Cheltenham manager odds

Graham Coughlin - 1/1

Steve Cotterill - 2/1

Martin Devaney - 10/1

Leam Richardson - 10/1

Darrell Clarke - 12/1

Karl Robinson - 12/1

Danny Cowley - 12/1

Kevin Russell - 12/1

Dean Holden - 14/1

David Artell - 16/1