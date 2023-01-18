Michael Appleton has been sacked as Blackpool head coach with the Tangerines in a relegation battle. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

The 47-year-old has paid the price for a disappointing maiden season with the Tangerines, leaving them second from bottom of the Championship.

Appleton was appointed head coach in June 2022 after Neil Critchley left to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

However, he has struggled to build on last season’s 16th-placed finish and Blackpool are presently three points adrift of safety after 27 matches.

They have won one of their last 11 games in all competitions, while suffered a 2-0 defeat at Watford last weekend.

Appleton leaves along with assistant David Kerslake, with a club statement saying an appointment is hoped to be announced ‘in the coming days’.

The repercussions of his exit could be felt at Fratton Park, with Owen Dale presently on loan after falling out of favour with the head coach.

Danny Cowley had long feared he may lose Dale’s services should Appleton leave Bloomfield Road, with the possibility of a new boss wanting those players out on loan to return.

Appleton spent 12 months as Pompey boss after arriving in November 2011, yet his first foray into management coincided with the implosion of owners Convers Sports Initiatives.

Within two weeks of his arrival, chairman Vladimir Antonov was arrested for alleged asset stripping at Snoras Bank, with the club eventually entering administration.

Appleton walked out on Pompey in November 2012 following a 1-0 home defeat to Brentford in the Championship – ironically for Blackpool.