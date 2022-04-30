The shock announcement came after a 2-1 victory over relegated Crewe on the final day of the season.

Despite the triumph, his Imps side finished a disappointing campaign 12 points above the relegation zone in 17th.

Yet it has been a difficult season after narrowly missing out on Championship football last term, after losing 2-1 to Blackpool in the play-off final at Wembley.

Appleton spent over two-and-a-half years at Sincil Bank, after replacing Pompey boss Danny Cowley in September 2019.

In total, he managed 142 games in all competitions winning 58 and recently saw his side lose 3-2 at Fratton Park.

In a statement the 46-year-old failed to reveal the reason behind his departure, instead was full of compliments of his time in Lincolnshire.

Appleton said: ‘It has been a privilege to manage Lincoln City over the past three seasons.

‘While this season did not match the highs of the last, we have still had some memorable performances and results.

‘Clive Nates (chairman) and the board, the players and all the staff throughout the club, have been fantastic colleagues over the past three years and I thank them all for their backing.

‘I am sure they will continue to drive the club forward on and off the pitch with some really impressive foundations in place for the coming years.