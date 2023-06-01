Now former Pompey winger Ricky Holmes is embarking on his next coaching challenge after leaving Farnborough.

The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2013-14 has served as Boro’s player-coach after arriving in August 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While injury may have impacted his on-pitch influence having previously retired from the professional game, Holmes has turned his focus to coaching.

Working under manager Spencer Day, his two years at Cherrywood Road would coincide with a period of sustained success for the non-leaguers.

In 2021-22 they were promoted from Southern Premier South through the play-offs having finished third.

They defeated Hayes & Yeading 2-1 in the May 2022 final to reach National League South – completing a league and cup double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Months earlier, Farnborough claimed the Hampshire Senior Cup following a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory over Eastleigh.

Ricky Holmes celebrates with Miles Storey after Storey nets against Carlisle at Fratton Park in November 2014. Picture: Joe Pepler

Having knocked out a youthful Pompey side in the quarter-finals, they progressed to overcome the National League side after the Silverlake Stadium final finished 2-2.

Progress has continued this season, with Day’s men claiming 12th spot in National League South.

In November they triumphed 2-0 at League Two Sutton United in the FA Cup after netting twice in the final four minutes, with Holmes an unused sub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It ensured Farnborough reached the second round of the competition for the first time in the club’s history – only to subsequently lose 4-1 at Wrexham.

Ricky Holmes in action for Charlton against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Now Holmes, who has been commuting from Essex to fulfil his Fanrborough role, has bid farewell and is seeking fresh coaching opportunities.

‘A promotion, Hampshire cup, beating league opposition in FA Cup, players getting moves to full time football was exactly what I set out to achieve when I agreed to be player/coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘All with building a better relationship between players/volunteers and fans. I’ve loved my time.’

Holmes made 62 appearances and scored once during his time at Fratton Park after arriving under Guy Whittingham in the summer of 2013.

After shown the door by Andy Awford in January 2015, the attacker’s career flourished, starring at Northampton and Charlton before earning a switch to Championship Sheffield United.