Alfie Stanley has left the Southern League Premier South side following a successful two-year stay.

The diminutive striker linked-up with Dorchester in September 2021 following a heartbreaking Fratton Park release and subsequent trials at Burnley, Wycombe and Eastleigh.

He has since totalled 23 goals in 80 appearances for the Magpies, representing his first spell in senior football.

Now the 21-year-old former Mayfield School pupil, who has featured twice for Pompey, is on the lookout for a fresh challenge.

Stanley has bounced back after having a Blues contract cruelly snatched away from him in June 2021 when he was about to sign.

That signalled the end of 13 years at the club he supports, becoming another casualty of a clear-out which saw all Pompey Academy graduates and third-year scholars released.

That summer, he joined Charlie Bell, Harry Kavanagh, Harvey Rew, Eoin Teggart and Taylor Seymour in being shown the door.

Alfie Stanley was among a large number of young Pompey players released in the summer of 2021. He has since played 80 times at Dorchester. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Stanley had been named in six of Pompey’s last eight League One squads in 2021-22 under then interim head coach Danny Cowley.

It was involvement made possible through long-term injuries to Ellis Harrison and Jordy Hiwula, leaving John Marquis as the squad’s sole senior striker.

However, Stanley was never called upon and instead had to settle for two EFL Trophy appearances to his name in Pompey colours.

He subsequently ended up at Dorchester, breaking into double figures in each of his two campaigns, with 10 registered last term.

‘We thank Alfie for all of his efforts over the past couple of seasons, including scoring a number of important goals for the club, and we would like to wish him all the very best for the future.’

Boss Glenn Howes was also quoted: ‘We’re very thankful for Alfie’s contribution to the team, his professionalism and dedication to the game is one of the best I’ve witnessed. Alfie has produced many special moments for the club and supporters and we of course wish Alfie well with his next venture.’

