Cambridge United’s Adam May damaged cruciate ligaments and required knee reconstruction surgery after sustaining injury against Bristol Rovers in October 2022.

The huge blow arrived just months after signing a new three-year deal with the League One club having rebuilt his career.

Indeed, since being released by Pompey in the summer of 2020, the midfielder has amassed 112 games, 10 goals and a League Two promotion with the U’s.

Encouragingly, he last week returned to training following a long battle for fitness, with the moment photographed and posted on Cambridge’s Twitter account.

The sight was applauded by their supporters, who hold May in high regard after flourishing with regular first-team football since initially arriving on trial.

Now aged 25, he had established himself as a key performer in the centre of midfield for Mark Bonner’s men.

In his absence, last season they finished one place and one point above the League One relegation zone to survive on a dramatic final day.

Former Pompey man Adam May has returned to training for Cambridge United following nine-and-a-half months out injured. Picture: Paul Ellis, Getty Images

At the time of May’s injury in October, Bonner told the Cambridge Independent: ‘It’s a long, long road to recovery for him, which is a big loss for us as a team and really disappointing for him.

‘He’s not a boy who has had many injuries in his career and this will keep him out for a long period of time.

‘It’s a real blow to us. He’s a good player, trains every day and made huge strides since he joined us permanently. Over the last couple of years we’ve been delighted with his progress.’

May, however, has yet to feature in Cambridge’s pre-season friendly schedule as they ease him into action.

The midfielder came through Pompey’s Academy to total 30 appearances before released by Kenny Jackett in the summer of 2020.

He made his first-team at the age of 17 years, four months and 13 days, coming off the bench against Bury in April 2015.