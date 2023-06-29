The Blues completed their seventh signing of the summer after they snared free-agent Jack Sparkles following his Exeter departure.

But where will the division’s next move come from? Here’s the latest League One gossip.

Ex-Pompey target closing in on Reading switch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey target Harvey Knibbs looks set to join Reading during the transfer window.

And the soon-to-be out-of-contract Cambridge United forward could be joined at the League One new boys by ex-Southampton and Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott.

According to The Reading Chronicle, Walcott – who was released by Saints at the end of the season and has 47 caps for England – is currently training with the Royals. However, it’s unclear whether the 34-year-old is just there to maintain his fitness, having worked with new Reading boss Ruben Selles at St Mary’s, or whether a permanent switch is in the offing.

In the meantime, Knibbs is reportedly closing in on a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Harvey Knibbs is closing in on a move to Reading

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider claim the 24-year-old is due to have a medical with Reading ahead of an announcement being made.

An agreement is in place to sign, with the Royals set to land a player who was interesting Huddersfield, Derby and Bristol City last season.

Pompey were keen on Knibbs this time last year when Danny Cowley was in charge at Fratton Park. Yet, no move materialised.

Knibbs spent four seasons at Cambridge, making 156 appearances and scoring 26 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player’s likely move to Berkshire comes amid news that Reading have been served a winding-up petition by His Majesty's Revenue & Customs over unpaid tax bills.

Addicks keen on U’s defender

Charlton have emerged as serious candidates for the signature of Cambridge United centre-back Lloyd Jones.

Londonnewsonline.co.uk are reporting that Addicks boss Dean Holden is keen on the 27-year-old, who will become a free agent on July 1. Peterborough have also been credited with an interest.

The Valley side are on the lookout for reinforcements after finishing last season in 10th place. They also released six first-team players, who contracts were expiring at the end of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them was centre-back Ryan Inniss, who has since signed for Forest Green Rovers, leaving holes to fill in the defence.

Jones has emerged as a potential solution after he cleaned up at Cambridge’s end-of-season awards.

The defender spent two seasons at the Abbey Stadium, making 69 appearances and scoring four goals.

In-demand Robins ace poised for Gills move

While Charlton look for defensive reinforcements, an attacking option they were exploring – Cheltenham’s Alfie May – appears destined for elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Gloucester Live report that League Two Gillingham are leading the race to land the 29-year-old.

They claim the Gills are the clear favourites to sign the Robins frontman, who has one year remaining on his Whaddon Road deal.

Since moving to Cheltenham in January 2020, May has scored 66 goals in 165 appearances. He’s also recorded 15 assists.

Twenty of those goals came last season as Wade Elliott’s side finished 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has made the £5,000 signing from Doncaster a man in demand, with Derby and Birmingham City also known admirers.