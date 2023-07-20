Curtis Main rejected the chance to remain at St Mirren in favour of testing himself abroad, signing a 12-month deal with Bengaluru FC.

Instead he chose Bengaluru, who last season finished fourth and are managed by former Leeds, Sunderland and Bradford boss Simon Grayson.

It represents the 11th club of Main’s career, having previously turned out for Darlington, Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury (loan), Doncaster, Oldham (loan), Pompey, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Shrewsbury, and, of course, St Mirren.

Yet his 18-month spell at Fratton Park has yielded the only silverware of his career so far, claiming the League Two title in 2016-17.

Now the striker, who scored nine goals in 39 outings for St Mirren last term, is embracing a new challenge.

Former Pompey player Curtis Main has joined Indian Super League giants Bengaluru FC

‘I had a few conversations with the manager and I really liked how they went. He has a great reputation and has thus far done an excellent job at the club and hopefully I can come in and build on the success.

‘I’m looking forward to joining the team, and getting started in front of the passionate fans that I’ve heard so much about.’

Main arrived at Pompey in July 2016 for an undisclosed fee from Doncaster as Paul Cook sought to strengthen his squad.

The Blues had lost to Plymouth in the League Two play-off semi-finals the previous campaign and were intent on securing a happier outcome in 2016-17.

However, despite scoring on his debut with a penalty in a 3-2 Capital One Cup defeat at Coventry, Main endured a frustrating time on the south coast.

He would total six goals in 23 matches during an injury-ravaged 18 months, while fell out of favour under Cook and then replacement Kenny Jackett.

Indeed, Cook refused to sanction the forward being presented with a League Two title medal at the Southsea Common celebrations, even though he attended with the rest of the triumphant squad.

However, the club later arranged for him to receive one in recognition of 12 league games and two goals during their promotion campaign.