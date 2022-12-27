The ex-Pompey striker has been in blistering form for Barnet this season, with 12 goals in 22 National League outings since his summer arrival from Northampton.

However, after netting against Boreham Wood, he saw red following a second-half clash with one-time Blues target Bruno Andrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Daniel Middleton dismissed both following the 67th-minute incident, yet Kabamba was adamant he had been bitten during their skirmish.

As the match official attempted to restore order, the 29-year-old repeatedly pointed to his left arm claiming Andrade had bit him.

Regardless, both were issued red cards, much to Kabamba’s disbelief, and prompting Barnet to afterwards issue a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Barnet spokesperson said: ‘Following our fixture against Boreham Wood FC, Nicke Kabamba spoke with the club officials and expressed regret for his part in the incident in the 67th minute.

‘Nicke made it clear he was bitten during the altercation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicke Kabamba made six appearances for Pompey after arriving from Hampton & Richmond in January 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘Barnet FC fully supports Nicke and will provide no further comment on the matter.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visiting Boreham Wood were later reduced to nine men in the 94th minute of the fiery clash, when Femi Ilesanmi became the third player to be sent off.

From the resulting free-kick, the ball was played short to Ryan De Havilland, who curled a shot into the top corner of the net to seal it 2-1 in the Bees’ favour – and bring a smile to Kabamba’s face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leaves Dean Brennan’s side fifth in the National League, with both sides meeting again on Monday (January 2), although Kabamba must serve a three-game ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He arrived in the same January 2017 transfer window as close friend and Hampton & Richmond team-mate Jamal Lowe.

While Lowe flourished, netting twice off the bench to seal promotion from League Two at Notts County in April 2017, Kabamba found games hard to come by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His only league start was against Cambridge United during that title run-in, a match which resulted in an important 2-1 win.

The former car salesman was later loaned out to Colchester and Aldershot, before released by Kenny Jackett in the summer of 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad