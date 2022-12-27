Ex-Portsmouth title winner and Northampton and Kilmarnock striker in biting claims during red card controversy
Nicke Kabamba was at the centre of a biting controversy amid three red cards in an eventful Boxing Day encounter.
The ex-Pompey striker has been in blistering form for Barnet this season, with 12 goals in 22 National League outings since his summer arrival from Northampton.
However, after netting against Boreham Wood, he saw red following a second-half clash with one-time Blues target Bruno Andrade.
Referee Daniel Middleton dismissed both following the 67th-minute incident, yet Kabamba was adamant he had been bitten during their skirmish.
As the match official attempted to restore order, the 29-year-old repeatedly pointed to his left arm claiming Andrade had bit him.
Regardless, both were issued red cards, much to Kabamba’s disbelief, and prompting Barnet to afterwards issue a statement.
A Barnet spokesperson said: ‘Following our fixture against Boreham Wood FC, Nicke Kabamba spoke with the club officials and expressed regret for his part in the incident in the 67th minute.
‘Nicke made it clear he was bitten during the altercation.
‘Barnet FC fully supports Nicke and will provide no further comment on the matter.’
The visiting Boreham Wood were later reduced to nine men in the 94th minute of the fiery clash, when Femi Ilesanmi became the third player to be sent off.
From the resulting free-kick, the ball was played short to Ryan De Havilland, who curled a shot into the top corner of the net to seal it 2-1 in the Bees’ favour – and bring a smile to Kabamba’s face.
It leaves Dean Brennan’s side fifth in the National League, with both sides meeting again on Monday (January 2), although Kabamba must serve a three-game ban.
The much-travelled forward spent 18 months with Pompey earlier in his career, making six appearances.
He arrived in the same January 2017 transfer window as close friend and Hampton & Richmond team-mate Jamal Lowe.
While Lowe flourished, netting twice off the bench to seal promotion from League Two at Notts County in April 2017, Kabamba found games hard to come by.
His only league start was against Cambridge United during that title run-in, a match which resulted in an important 2-1 win.
The former car salesman was later loaned out to Colchester and Aldershot, before released by Kenny Jackett in the summer of 2018.
He subsequently joined the Hawks, while also turned out for Hartlepool, Kilmarnock, Northampton, Woking and now Barnet.