Ex-Pompey midfielder Carl Robinson has left DC United to follow Wayne Rooney back to England and join him at Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Reid

Rooney was controversially appointed City boss on Wednesday, following the dismissal of the popular John Eustace after 15 months in charge.

His predecessor had overseen Championship survival last term during difficult times at St Andrew’s, while lifting them up to sixth this term after a bright start.

Nonetheless, owners Shelby Companies Limited have decided Rooney best fits their ambition, days following his exit from DC United having failed to reach the MLS Play-Offs.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

He has been joined at Birmingham by Carl Robinson, his former assistant at DC United, along with Ashley Cole, John O’Shea and Pete Shuttleworth.

For Robinson, it’s a return to England having worked in Canada, Australia and America over the last decade in coaching and manager.

The Fratton faithful may recall him as a part of Harry Redknapp’s memorable 2002-03 season which brought Premier League football to the south coast.

The Welsh international midfielder made 17 appearances as an entertaining Blues side claimed the First Division title with 98 points, scoring 97 goals in the process.

Former Western Sydney Warriors boss Carl Robinson has joined Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City. Picture: Brett Costello/Getty Images

Having been recruited from Wolves, Robinson started 11 league matches that term, although ended up being loaned to Sheffield Wednesday and Walsall in the second half of the campaign.

He then made three appearances for the newly-promoted Premier League club in 2003-04, including a substitute outing at Chelsea in December 2003.

However, once again he was loaned out, spending time at Rotherham, Sheffield United and Sunderland during that season.

Having impressed with the Black Cats, Robinson subsequently joined them in June 2004, after featuring 20 times for the Blues in all competitions.

He later represented Norwich, Toronto and New York Red Bulls before moving into coaching in January 2012 with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Taking over as head coach in December 2013, he spent almost five years with the club, and would also work at Newcastle Jets, Western Sydney Warriors and, of course, DC United.