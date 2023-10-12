News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'

Ex-Portsmouth title-winner's England return attracts supporter unrest amid controversial Wayne Rooney Birmingham appointment

A Pompey title winner has found himself in the middle of supporter unrest after joining Wayne Rooney at Birmingham.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Ex-Pompey midfielder Carl Robinson has left DC United to follow Wayne Rooney back to England and join him at Birmingham City. Picture: Steve ReidEx-Pompey midfielder Carl Robinson has left DC United to follow Wayne Rooney back to England and join him at Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Reid
Ex-Pompey midfielder Carl Robinson has left DC United to follow Wayne Rooney back to England and join him at Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Reid

Rooney was controversially appointed City boss on Wednesday, following the dismissal of the popular John Eustace after 15 months in charge.

His predecessor had overseen Championship survival last term during difficult times at St Andrew’s, while lifting them up to sixth this term after a bright start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nonetheless, owners Shelby Companies Limited have decided Rooney best fits their ambition, days following his exit from DC United having failed to reach the MLS Play-Offs.

Most Popular

He has been joined at Birmingham by Carl Robinson, his former assistant at DC United, along with Ashley Cole, John O’Shea and Pete Shuttleworth.

For Robinson, it’s a return to England having worked in Canada, Australia and America over the last decade in coaching and manager.

The Fratton faithful may recall him as a part of Harry Redknapp’s memorable 2002-03 season which brought Premier League football to the south coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Welsh international midfielder made 17 appearances as an entertaining Blues side claimed the First Division title with 98 points, scoring 97 goals in the process.

Former Western Sydney Warriors boss Carl Robinson has joined Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City. Picture: Brett Costello/Getty ImagesFormer Western Sydney Warriors boss Carl Robinson has joined Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City. Picture: Brett Costello/Getty Images
Former Western Sydney Warriors boss Carl Robinson has joined Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City. Picture: Brett Costello/Getty Images

Having been recruited from Wolves, Robinson started 11 league matches that term, although ended up being loaned to Sheffield Wednesday and Walsall in the second half of the campaign.

He then made three appearances for the newly-promoted Premier League club in 2003-04, including a substitute outing at Chelsea in December 2003.

However, once again he was loaned out, spending time at Rotherham, Sheffield United and Sunderland during that season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having impressed with the Black Cats, Robinson subsequently joined them in June 2004, after featuring 20 times for the Blues in all competitions.

He later represented Norwich, Toronto and New York Red Bulls before moving into coaching in January 2012 with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Taking over as head coach in December 2013, he spent almost five years with the club, and would also work at Newcastle Jets, Western Sydney Warriors and, of course, DC United.

Now former England captain Rooney has joined Birmingham on a three-and-a-half year deal, with Robinson linking up with him once more.

Related topics:Wayne RooneyBirminghamEnglandPompeyJohn EustaceBlues