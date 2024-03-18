Ex-Portsmouth title-winning pair under fire from supporters as they battle against Championship relegation
They were key figures in Pompey’s last promotion season - yet are now finding Championship management tough.
Leam Richardson and Ian Foster were part of Paul Cook’s coaching team in the memorable 2016-17 campaign which yielded the League Two title.
However, they are currently embroiled in relegation battles after joining their respective clubs midway through the season - with the pressure piling.
Richardson was handed the thankless task of reviving rock bottom Rotherham in December, following his appointment as head coach on a three-and-a-half year deal.
However, he has collected just one victory in his 19 games in charge, with the Millers still at the foot of the Championship, yet now 19 points from safety.
Under the ex-Wigan promotion-winning boss, Rotherham have scored 12 goals and taken seven points from 18 league matches, and, undoubtedly, will be back in League One next season.
Foster was first-team coach at Fratton Park until leaving three months before the League Two title success to join the England under-17 set-up.
Plymouth handed the highly-regarded 47-year-old his first role as boss in January, following the blow of Stephen Schumacher’s departure for Stoke.
Positioned 15th at the time, the Pilgrims are now two points above the relegation zone following one win in their last 10 matches, with supporters deeply unhappy.
Overall, Foster has taken 13 points from a possible 42, with a 1-0 defeat to Preston at Home Park their latest set-back, with fans now beginning to turn.
He told Plymouth Live: ‘I get the frustration, I get it, I do. If they want to turn the frustrations onto myself that's fine. Does it help? Not really. It doesn't help me, it doesn't particularly help the players either because we are all one team.
‘If you look back to January you are in the running for manager-of-the-month. Halfway through March they want you sacked. Is that football? Perhaps it is. Is it fair? I'm not sure it is to be perfectly honest.’
During his time with England, Foster worked at under-18s, under-19s and under-20s level, was assistant manager to Phil Neville for England Lionesses and served as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, alongside Steven Gerrard.
He was also a strong contender for the Pompey head coach job in January 2023, although John Mousinho ended up getting the nod.
Meanwhile, Paul Cook’s Chesterfield are 24 points clear of second-placed Barnet in the National League as their fine season continues.
