Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Pompey trio are bidding to seal a return to the Football League at Wembley this weekend.

On Sunday, Bromley and Solihull Moors will contest the National League play-off final (3pm), bidding for a place in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It represents history in the making, with neither club having competed in the Football League during their long existence.

Louis Dennis played just eight times for Pompey during an unsuccessful spell. Now he's at Wembley bidding for a Football League return. Picture: Joe Pepler

In the instance of Bromley, there’s a strong Pompey influence, with three of their squad having spent time at Fratton Park earlier in their careers - Louis Dennis, Josh Passley and Callum Reynolds.

While Reynolds never featured in the first-team, Pompey fans will certainly recall Dennis and Passley’s unsuccessful spells.

Dennis was recruited from Bromley on a free transfer by Kenny Jackett in May 2018 during a strong summer of recruitment which also consisted of Ronan Curtis, Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor and Lee Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the attacker would make just one League One appearance as he struggled for first-team action.

That consisted of a substitute outing at Oxford United in January 2019, when he crossed for Brett Pitman to net in a 2-1 defeat.

Otherwise he was restricted to cup outings, although did score in a 2-0 triumph at Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy in January 2019.

Despite netting twice in the 11-0 hammering of Irish side UCD in a July 2019 friendly, he was sold to Leyton Orient the following month for an undisclosed fee after eight games and one goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis returned to Bromley in August 2021 and in last Sunday’s National League semi-final win over Altrincham, came off the bench in the 25th minute to replace the injured Ben Krauhaus.

Now aged 31, he has totalled five goals in 30 league matches this season and will be firmly in contention for their Wembley final.

Meanwhile, Passley has been absent from Bromley’s last three matches, having previously been a regular at right wing-back with 35 league outings and three goals.

He spent time on loan at Pompey from Fulham in 2014-15 under Andy Awford, making 12 appearances, although is perhaps best known for being dropped after turning up for a match late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later ended up with the Hawks for two years, before being sold to Bromley for an undisclosed fee last June after 38 National South appearances last season.

Finally there’s veteran central defender Reynolds, who was signed by Pompey along with Paris Cowan-Hall from Rushden & Diamonds in July 2007.

Read More 'Realistic' Portsmouth boss admits Joe Morrell fears after surprise contract decision

Initially featuring in their Centre of Excellence, he later had a loan spell at then non-league Luton at the start of the 2009-10 season, before leaving Fratton Park without an appearance.

The 34-year-old has since represented Tamworth, Corby, Boreham Wood, Aldershot, Barnet and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been a regular in Bromley’s defence since joining Andy Woodman’s side in the summer of 2022 and started their semi-final triumph over Altricham.