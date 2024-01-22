The much-travelled player has also featured for the Hawks and Gosport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Pompey youngster has joined his 15th different club - at the age of 25.

Much-travelled Harvey Bradbury is on the move again after Farnborough paid a fee to recruit him from Dartford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s an opportunity for the Portsmouth-based striker and son of Blues favourite Lee to play closer to home, having commuted to Kent since March 2023.

Bradbury started his career at Fratton Park, rising through the ranks, yet wasn’t offered professional terms after graduating from the Academy in the summer of 2017.

Since then he has numbered Watford, Oxford United and Millwall among his many clubs, while turned out three times in League Two for Morecambe.

Others include Hawks, Gosport, St Albans (loan), Hungerford (loan twice), Woking (loan twice), Oxford City, Welling, Dorchester and Dartford (loan and then permanent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the goal getter has linked up with National League South Farnborough, after five goals for the Darts this term.

‘Harvey’s six-foot-three, he’s strong, he’ll run through a wall. I know he’s very popular at Dartford. We were desperate to get him in and he wanted to come.

‘We’ve paid a fee, which is quite staggering for us. He runs as well, he’s got so much energy, scores goals and we’re delighted to get him. Very, very exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s something different to what we’ve got. He’s a real threat, he’ll bully centre-halves and I know he’ll become a fans’ favourite very, very quickly. Absolutely thrilled to get Harvey over the line.’

Bradbury started last season at Gosport, before moving on loan to Dartford for the remainder of the campaign, netting five times.

They subsequently signed him permanently in the summer, however he has now decided to move closer to home with 14th-placed Farnborough.