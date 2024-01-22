Ex-Portsmouth, Watford, Oxford and Millwall striker backed to be fans' favourite after 15th club at the age of 25
The much-travelled player has also featured for the Hawks and Gosport
A former Pompey youngster has joined his 15th different club - at the age of 25.
Much-travelled Harvey Bradbury is on the move again after Farnborough paid a fee to recruit him from Dartford.
It’s an opportunity for the Portsmouth-based striker and son of Blues favourite Lee to play closer to home, having commuted to Kent since March 2023.
Bradbury started his career at Fratton Park, rising through the ranks, yet wasn’t offered professional terms after graduating from the Academy in the summer of 2017.
Since then he has numbered Watford, Oxford United and Millwall among his many clubs, while turned out three times in League Two for Morecambe.
Others include Hawks, Gosport, St Albans (loan), Hungerford (loan twice), Woking (loan twice), Oxford City, Welling, Dorchester and Dartford (loan and then permanent).
Now the goal getter has linked up with National League South Farnborough, after five goals for the Darts this term.
Delighted manager Spencer Day told Farnborough's official site: ‘He was one of my major targets in the summer. He’s a fabulous player, he’s visited the club quite a lot and we’re much more local as he lives in Portsmouth.
‘Harvey’s six-foot-three, he’s strong, he’ll run through a wall. I know he’s very popular at Dartford. We were desperate to get him in and he wanted to come.
‘We’ve paid a fee, which is quite staggering for us. He runs as well, he’s got so much energy, scores goals and we’re delighted to get him. Very, very exciting.
‘He’s something different to what we’ve got. He’s a real threat, he’ll bully centre-halves and I know he’ll become a fans’ favourite very, very quickly. Absolutely thrilled to get Harvey over the line.’
Bradbury started last season at Gosport, before moving on loan to Dartford for the remainder of the campaign, netting five times.
They subsequently signed him permanently in the summer, however he has now decided to move closer to home with 14th-placed Farnborough.
He previously made his senior debut at the Hawks, making one appearance in 2016-17 while on loan from Pompey.