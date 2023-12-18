Ex-Portsmouth winger hoping League Two drop can provide springboard to relaunch career
The one-time Cardiff, Bristol City and Blackburn target is still on the comeback trail after serious injury
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ronan Curtis is training with AFC Wimbledon while he searches for his next club.
The 27-year-old is presently a free agent and has eyes on League One level following his Fratton Park departure.
However, having been sidelined since February by an ACL injury, Wimbledon represents an opportunity to build up his fitness in the meantime.
The move has been facilitated by ex-Pompey head of physiotherapy Bobby Bacic, who switched to Plough Lane in the summer, while former team-mate Lee Brown is also there.
Curtis was keen for a change of scenery during the latter stages of his rehabilitation, marking the end of his recovery programme with Pompey several weeks agohttps://www.portsmouth.co.uk/sport/football/portsmouth-fc/thank-you-and-goodbye-low-key-exit-for-popular-portsmouth-man-as-departure-confirmed-4446378 in favour of linking-up with Wimbledon.
At this stage there is no suggestion of signing for Johnnie Jackson’s side, who are presently seventh in League Two, and neither will he be in their squad against the Blues on Tuesday night (7.45pm) in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Rather the Republic of Ireland international’s focus is on reaching full fitness before deciding where to continue his career.
During his time at Pompey, there had been Championship interest from Cardiff, Bristol City and Blackpool on occasions, when the winger possessed a price tag in excess of £1m.
Having missed the last 10 months through injury, however, realistically he must look at League One or below for a fresh start and the opportunity to kickstart a career which finished so disappointingly at Fratton Park.
The former Derry man scored 57 goals in 226 appearances for the Blues after arriving in May 2018 under Kenny Jackett.
Yet his progress had stalled under Danny Cowley, before suffering an awful knee ligament injury against Bolton a month into John Mousinho’s tenure.
Out of contract at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, Pompey subsequently offered the Irishman a new 12-month deal on reduced terms, taking into account his long-term injury.
However, this was rejected and, after remaining for the Blues to oversee his recovery as a duty of care, Curtis is now seeking another club.