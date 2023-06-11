Joel Ward left the Blues for Selhurst Park in May 2012 – and has now signed up for his 12th season.

The 33-year-old has amassed 335 appearances in all competitions for Palace, the ninth-highest in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The right-back is also only behind Wilfried Zaha in terms of Premier League outings for the Eagles.

There are doubts over whether free agent Zaha will be around for the 2023-24 campaign, with links abroad, yet Ward has now committed himself, penning a 12-month deal.

It's another impressive landmark for the Emsworth lad, who had 24 Premier League starts last season, wearing the captain’s armband on 14 occasions, as they finished 11th.

Ward’s career began at Fratton Park, where he climbed through the ranks alongside Matt Ritchie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having made his Football League debut during a loan spell at Bournemouth, the defender first appeared in the Premier League for the Blues in April 2010 after their relegation was confirmed.

Since leaving Pompey in May 2012, Joel Ward has amassed 335 appearances for Crystal Palace - primarily in the Premier League. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

He went on to make 96 appearances and score six times, with his most memorable goal being the late leveller against Southampton in December 2011.

Arriving in front of the Fratton end, it cancelled out Rickie Lambert’s opener for a 1-1 draw in the Championship.

However, despite being a mainstay in the sides of Steve Cotterill and then Michael Appleton, Pompey’s perilous financial position meant they had to cash in on Ward in the summer of 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sold to Palace for £400,000, with administrator Trevor Birch removing all the playing assets off the wage bill to keep the club afloat.

Joel Ward has signed a new 12-month deal to keep him at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2024. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Others leaving for crucial transfer fees included Jason Pearce (Leeds), Stephen Henderson (Forest) and Erik Huseklepp (Brann).

Ward won promotion in his first season at Palace as they defeated Watford in the May 2013 Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Eagles have been in the top flight ever since, with the full-back featuring in each of those 10 successive seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it will be 11 top-flight campaigns after signing a new contract, tying him to next term with the Selhurst Park club.

Chairman Steve Parish said: ‘Joel is a senior leadership figure at the club given his extraordinary length of service and continued high levels of performance over more than a decade with the club.