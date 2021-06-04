Ex-Portsmouth youngster set for trial with Sunderland under-23s following Brentford interest
Former Pompey youngster Seok Jae Lee is set to go on trial at Sunderland.
It’s understood the attacking midfielder will link up with the Black Cats' under-23s in pre-season as he bids to win a deal.
Lee came through the youth ranks at Fratton Park and made two first-team appearances off the bench in the Papa John's Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.
The South Korean-born teenager was one of two players to be offered a new contract amid an academy player overhaul this summer.
Lee was tabled third-year scholarship terms to remain at Fratton Park – along with Harrison Brook.
However, both turned offers down and opted to depart Pompey.
Lee recently had a trial with Brentford but was unsuccessful.
Now he'll be hoping to impress the Blues' League One rivals as he targets linking up with their development squad.
Should the 17-year-old earn a contract at Sunderland, Pompey will net a compensation fee.