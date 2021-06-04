It’s understood the attacking midfielder will link up with the Black Cats' under-23s in pre-season as he bids to win a deal.

Lee came through the youth ranks at Fratton Park and made two first-team appearances off the bench in the Papa John's Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

The South Korean-born teenager was one of two players to be offered a new contract amid an academy player overhaul this summer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee was tabled third-year scholarship terms to remain at Fratton Park – along with Harrison Brook.

However, both turned offers down and opted to depart Pompey.

Lee recently had a trial with Brentford but was unsuccessful.

Now he'll be hoping to impress the Blues' League One rivals as he targets linking up with their development squad.

Seok Jae Lee. Picture: Nigel Keene